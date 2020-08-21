EU's Barnier says at this stage deal with Britain seems unlikely

EU's Barnier says at this stage deal with Britain seems unlikelyReuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:08 IST
European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said on Friday that talks with Britain this week often appeared to going backwards rather than forwards and, at this point, it looked unlikely that a deal could be clinched before a year-end deadline.
"At this stage, an agreement between the UK and the European Union seems unlikely," Barnier told a news conference after two full days of negotiations in Brussels.
"On the European side, we are very concerned about the state of play in our negotiations. The clock is ticking."
ALSO READ
People News Roundup: YouTube star Jake Paul's Los Angeles-area home raided by FBI; Britain's royal family wish Meghan happy birthday amid rift and more
Bank of England says banks able to support coronavirus-hit Britain
Britain seeks to smooth post-Brexit N. Ireland trade disruption
Britain adds Belgium to travel quarantine list
Britain's top Archbishop enters trans rights row to support trolled MP