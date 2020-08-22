Karnataka: Expert committee finds excess use of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients

Karnataka government on Friday issued guidelines for the usage of oxygen after an expert committee ruled that there was excessive use of oxygen as a treatment for COVID-19 patients. In a letter issued yesterday, Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, said there is an "unprecedented surge in the demand of oxygen" to treat COVID-19 patients.

The clinical expert committee has conducted an analysis of the usage of oxygen, according to the letter, which reveals that there is a non-judicious and excessive use of oxygen therapy without proper monitoring. "Excessive usage, besides having deleterious health effects, is resulting in the wastage of a precious resource leading to a shortage of the commodity and waste of money," the letter added. (ANI)