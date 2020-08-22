KMSS to launch political party for fighting Assam polls, Akhil Gogoi CM candidate

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) on Saturday announced that it will launch a political party to fight the Assam elections in 2021, and its jailed leader Akhil Gogoi will be the chief ministerial candidate. Addressing a press conference here, the KMSS leadership said the proposed party's name will be announced by Gogoi once he is released from jail.

"We have prepared ourselves to form a new political party. It will be a regional party. People from all tribes, caste, community, religion and language will be a part of this party," KMSS president Bhasco De Saikia said. The new outfit will be a non-compromising political force and it will not be named after KMSS' earlier venture Gana Mukti Sangram-Asom, but a new name will be given, he added.

"Because of our non-compromising position, Akhil Gogoi is still in jail. By October, we hope Akhil Gogoi will be released. We trust the country's judiciary. He will announce the name of the party after coming out of jail. The name of the party is finalised already," Saikia said. All intellectual preparation for the new party such as the work agenda and the constitution is ready, he said.

"The work agenda will be known as 'Asombasir Jatiya Karmahuchi' and it will be for the future modern Assamese society. We will send the constitution and the agenda to all district committees and our sister organisations. Then we will make these public and seek the peoples' opinion on them," he said. When asked if Gogoi will fight the polls, Saikia said: "Yes, Akhil Gogoi will fight the polls in 2021. Akhil Gogoi will be our CM candidate." PTI TR SOM ANB ANB