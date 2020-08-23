Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entire Congress Party in Karnataka stands by Gandhi family: state leaders

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, state leaders also pitched for Rahul Gandhi to take over the mantle of the party if its current chief Sonia Gandhi wants to step down. The Party's state unit chief D K Shivakumar said the entire Congress party in Karnataka stands by the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and the Gandhi family.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-08-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 22:08 IST
Entire Congress Party in Karnataka stands by Gandhi family: state leaders
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid talks of having a "full time" leadership in Congress that is active in the field and "visible", leaders of the party's Karnataka unit on Sunday threw their weight behind the Gandhi family. Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, state leaders also pitched for Rahul Gandhi to take over the mantle of the party if its current chief Sonia Gandhi wants to step down.

The Party's state unit chief D K Shivakumar said the entire Congress party in Karnataka stands by the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and the Gandhi family. "Mrs. Gandhi has led Congress during times of crisis and saved our party.

Anything that has to be discussed must be done so in the party forum and not in the media," he tweeted. Leader of the Opposition in the assembly and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah termed the development as "unfortunate".

"It is unfortunate that the leadership of Gandhi family is being questioned by a few. In these difficult times of undeclared emergency & attack on democracy by @BJP4India, we should collectively strive to strengthen @INCIndia & not weaken it," the former Chief Minister tweeted.

The tweets by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar came amid reports that 23 Congress leaders have written to party chief Sonia Gandhi on the leadership issue. Having a "full time" leadership that is active in the field and "visible" in party offices, dissolution of powers to state units and revamping the CWC in line with the party constitution are some of the far-reaching suggestions made by 23 senior Congress leaders in a letter to Sonia Gandhi to revive the organization, sources said on Sunday.

They were also critical of the way the Congress Working Committee, the party's apex decision-making body, was being constituted and was functioning. Shivakumar has also written to Sonia Gandhi, requesting her not get perturbed by any developments in the party and continue to lead it, or persuade Rahul Gandhi to take up the leadership.

"We all stand by you and we go by your decisions and directions. If you feel that it is time to pass on the mantle of leadership, you may do so by kindly persuading Shri Rahul Ji to take up the leadership.

We, as loyal and committed Congress workers, will continue to be loyal to you and will wait to be led by you," he said. Siddaramaiah too later in a series of tweets said Rahul Gandhi should take charge as AICC President "in the interest of our country." "His leadership will rejuvenate Congress, energize party workers and reassure the people of our country," he said.

"I am confident that Shri.@RahulGandhi, under the guidance of Smt. Sonia Gandhi & other senior leaders will successfully lead Indian National Congress party. Even our party workers feel the same," Siddaramaiah said in another tweet.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus protesters flood into Minsk, briefly approach Lukashenko residence

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding President Alexander Lukashenko step down flooded into Minsk on Sunday, at one point demonstrating briefly near his residence in a pointed display of opposition to his long rule, before dispersing pe...

Most Cong workers would like to see Rahul's return as Cong chief: Pilot

Former Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Sunday said most of the party workers would like to see Rahul Gandhi take over as the president of the grand old party. Mrs Gandhi and Rahul ji have shown what it means to sacrifice for the gr...

Pune district's COVID-19 tally crosses 1.45 lakh; 61 die

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtras Pune district rose to 1,45,041 with addition of 2,580 new cases in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Sunday. With 61 deaths, the toll went up to 3,556.A total of 1,243 patients were discharged i...

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Sudan in coming days

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to visit Sudan in the coming days, Sudanese and U.S. officials said on Sunday.Sudan has been normalizing relations with the United States since the overthrow of former leader Omar al-Bashir in April 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020