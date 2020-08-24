Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uganda: Mayor Lukwago opposes plan to lockdown Kampala

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 24-08-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 09:23 IST
Uganda: Mayor Lukwago opposes plan to lockdown Kampala
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@EriasLukwago)

The Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago has expressed his opposition to the plan to lockdown Uganda's capital, Kampala, according to a news report by New Vision.

The minister of Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Betty Amongi has said that the worrying trends of COVID-19 in the city may prompt the government to lockdown the capital.

"It is more evident that if we don't change our behavior of non-compliance to health safety measures and downplaying the threat of COVID-19, the situation will worsen which can lead us into a lockdown of affected areas to protect the lives of the most vulnerable city dwellers," she said.

The minister remarked while issuing the weekly COVID-19 alert at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala on Friday.

However, according to Lukwago a move to lockdown Kampala again will complicate the livelihood of the city dwellers.

Lukwago insists that the fight against COVID-19 needs to go hand in hand with economic sustainability in the city.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda as of Friday, August 21, 2020, was 1,848 and of these, Kampala had 488 COVID-19 infections.

On Friday alone, Kampala registered 75 new cases out of the 98 recorded across the country.

The Kampala ministry reported that areas driving infections in the city and the metropolitan areas include workplaces which include offices and workshops, arcades, public transport, slums, political activities, and markets.

"We have noticed that there is gross-non-adherence to SOPs in public transport and the workplaces, including arcades which the scientists believe has accounted to the increased number of cases," she said.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rainfall likely over Gujarat, southwest Rajasthan today: IMD

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Monday predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall over southwest Rajasthan and Gujarat. The low-pressure area lies over central parts of south Rajasthan and neighbourhood. It is very likely to mov...

Motor racing-Sato savours 'second chance in life' after Indy 500 win

Takuma Sato thought his motor racing career had come to an end when he bid farewell to Formula One in 2008 but the Japanese driver is relishing his second chance in life after winning the Indianapolis 500 for a second time in four years on ...

Emergency postal aid stalls as WH rejects House-passed bill

Help for the US Postal Service landed in stalemate Sunday as the White House dismissed an emergency funding bill aimed at shoring up the agency before the November elections as going nowhere and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged senators to ...

Gas pipeline explosion leads to blackout in Syria

Damascus Syria, August 24 ANISputnik A gas pipeline explosion in the Damascus area led to a total power shutdown in Syria, state news agency SANA reported citing information from energy and electricity ministries.The explosion on the Arab g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020