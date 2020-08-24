Uganda: Mayor Lukwago opposes plan to lockdown Kampala

The Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago has expressed his opposition to the plan to lockdown Uganda's capital, Kampala, according to a news report by New Vision.

The minister of Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Betty Amongi has said that the worrying trends of COVID-19 in the city may prompt the government to lockdown the capital.

"It is more evident that if we don't change our behavior of non-compliance to health safety measures and downplaying the threat of COVID-19, the situation will worsen which can lead us into a lockdown of affected areas to protect the lives of the most vulnerable city dwellers," she said.

The minister remarked while issuing the weekly COVID-19 alert at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala on Friday.

However, according to Lukwago a move to lockdown Kampala again will complicate the livelihood of the city dwellers.

Lukwago insists that the fight against COVID-19 needs to go hand in hand with economic sustainability in the city.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda as of Friday, August 21, 2020, was 1,848 and of these, Kampala had 488 COVID-19 infections.

On Friday alone, Kampala registered 75 new cases out of the 98 recorded across the country.

The Kampala ministry reported that areas driving infections in the city and the metropolitan areas include workplaces which include offices and workshops, arcades, public transport, slums, political activities, and markets.

"We have noticed that there is gross-non-adherence to SOPs in public transport and the workplaces, including arcades which the scientists believe has accounted to the increased number of cases," she said.