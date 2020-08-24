Congress MLA moves no-confidence motion against Pinarayi Vijayan govt

Congress MLA VD Satheesan moved a no-confidence motion against Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala Assembly here on Monday, which was allowed by Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. As the speaker was listing the day's business, Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of Opposition in State Assembly intervened demanding that Speaker should not chair the House, as the Opposition has moved a notice to remove Speaker over his alleged links with gold smuggling accused.

"The Opposition has served a notice to the Kerala Assembly Secretary to remove Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan from the post as he has close links with one of the accused in a gold smuggling case," Chennithala alleged. However, Speaker rejected it saying that according to rules, the notice should be issued 14 days prior to the convening of the Assembly.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that discussion on no-confidence motion can be allowed after finishing days business. The one-day Assembly session is being held following COVID-19 protocols. (ANI)