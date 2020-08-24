Left Menu
Congress J-K unit supports Rahul Gandhi for party chief's post

Amid demands for Rahul Gandhi to make the party chief, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee said that it stands firmly with the Wayanad MP, if there is any change in Congress President.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-08-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 11:59 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid demands for Rahul Gandhi to make the party chief, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee said that it stands firmly with the Wayanad MP, if there is any change in Congress President. The party unit said that India is going through difficult times and we need a leader like Rahul Gandhi to lead the youths and nation from the front.

"Jammu And Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee stands unwaveringly with Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji to strengthen her dynamic leadership and decisions as Congress President; we are ever in debt for her sacrifices and services to this nation and party. But with the ongoing concerns, if there is any change in Congress President. J&K Pradesh Congress Committee stands firmly with its Leader Shri Rahul Gandhi ji," read the release by Congress Jammu and Kashmir unit chief GA Mir. "With the kind of difficulties, our nation is going through at this time, we need leader Like Rahul Gandhi ji to lead the Youths and nation from the front. In short every Congress member and office bearers unwaveringly support Shri Rahul Gandhi ji to be the next Congress President," it said.

A Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is underway. The crucial meeting comes after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC. (ANI)

