Congress workers outside AICC office demand party president from Gandhi family only

Even as a crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is underway in view of the letter controversy raising demands for a full time active leadership, several Congress workers gathered in front of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office here and raised slogans demanding that the Party President should be from Gandhi family.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 12:39 IST
A visual from outside the AICC office in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Even as a crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is underway in view of the letter controversy raising demands for a full time active leadership, several Congress workers gathered in front of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office here and raised slogans demanding that the Party President should be from Gandhi family. The meeting is being held after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

Congress worker Jagdish Sharma, who had gathered outside the AICC office with tens of others, said, "We want Party President from Gandhi family only. Party will be destroyed and break away if any outsider is made President." According to sources, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi is likely to offer resignation from the post in the meeting. However, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala refuted media reports about Gandhi quitting as the party's chief.

"Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning from the post of Congress interim president are false," Surjewala told ANI on Sunday. Sources also said that Sonia Gandhi's resignation will not be accepted by the CWC members. Sonia Gandhi was appointed as an interim President on August 10, 2019, by the CWC, after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief, taking the responsibility for party's disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress seems divided over the issue. Gandhi family loyalists and Congress Chief Ministers took on the section of leaders who signed the letter and rallied behind the Gandhi family, calling for Sonia Gandhi to stay or Rahul Gandhi to take charge again. Various leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Karnataka unit chief DK Shivakumar have requested Sonia Gandhi to continue as party President.

There is a section in the party who is demanding Rahul Gandhi's return as Congress chief. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote to the MP from Wayanad requesting him to take charge as the President of the Congress. However, sources said, Rahul Gandhi is not ready to take up the post of party President but leaders close to him are hopeful as he is playing an active role in taking on the Narendra Modi government and looking after the party affairs.

Congress party's internal system is also taking extra precautions for the meet as the new app is being used for the video-conferencing of the meeting. Mock tests have been done and every member of the CWC was asked to remain present in the meeting. (ANI)

