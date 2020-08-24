Left Menu
'Poetic justice', says Owaisi after Azad offers to resign from Congress over 'collusion with BJP' remark

After senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad offered to resign from the party if Rahul Gandhi's reported "collusion with BJP" remark is proven, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that Azad had accused him of the same and called it "poetic justice".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 15:03 IST
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

After senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad offered to resign from the party if Rahul Gandhi's reported "collusion with BJP" remark is proven, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that Azad had accused him of the same and called it "poetic justice". "Poetic Justice: GHULAM NABI sb u'd accused me of exactly this. Now you're accused of the same. 45 years of ghulami for this? Now it's proven that anyone opposing Janeudhari leadership will be branded B-Team. I hope Muslims now know the high cost of loyalty to Congress," Owaisi tweeted.

During the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Azad said he will resign if Rahul Gandhi's "collusion with BJP" remark can be proven, sources had said. The meeting is being held after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday said that he has never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue yet Rahul Gandhi said that "we are colluding with BJP".

"Rahul Gandhi says 'we are colluding with BJP' Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue Yet 'we are colluding with the BJP'!" Sibal tweeted. Later, Sibal deleted the tweet saying that he was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him.

"Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. I therefore withdraw my tweet," he tweeted. Congress party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala clarified that Rahul Gandhi had not said a word of this nature, nor alluded to it and asked the former Cabinet Minister not to be misled.

"Sh. Rahul Gandhi hasn't said a word of this nature nor alluded to it. Pl don't be mislead by false media discourse or misinformation being spread. But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather then fighting & hurting each other & the Congress," Surjewala tweeted while quoting a tweet by Sibal. (ANI)

