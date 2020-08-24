Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Hasn't said a word of this nature': Cong denies Rahul's 'colluding with BJP' remark

The Congress on Monday denied that Rahul Gandhi had accused any party leader of "colluding with the BJP", saying he "has not said" a word of that nature nor alluded to it. Soon after senior leader Kapil Sibal tweeted about any such insinuation, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Rahul Gandhi hasn't said a word of this nature nor alluded to it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 16:02 IST
'Hasn't said a word of this nature': Cong denies Rahul's 'colluding with BJP' remark

The Congress on Monday denied that Rahul Gandhi had accused any party leader of "colluding with the BJP", saying he "has not said" a word of that nature nor alluded to it. At a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the party leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi seeking several organisational reforms, including a collective leadership and devolution of powers to the party's state units.

Sources present at the meeting said Gandhi was furious about the timing of the letter and it being leaked to the media, and appeared to suggest whether these leaders were "colluding with the BJP". Soon after senior leader Kapil Sibal tweeted about any such insinuation, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Rahul Gandhi hasn't said a word of this nature nor alluded to it. Please don't be misled by false media discourse or misinformation being spread." "But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather then fighting & hurting each other and the Congress," Surjewala tweeted, tagging Sibal's earlier tweet hitting out at Rahul Gandhi.

Deleting his tweet aimed at Rahul Gandhi, Sibal later said, "Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. I therefore withdraw my tweet." PTI ASK BJ SMN SMN.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple apologises after asking to WordPress to monetise its free app

Apple has finally issued an on-the-record apology to WordPress asking them to monetise its free app. Last week, netizens were left in a bit of a shock as they learnt that Apple managed to force WordPress to monetise its free app, The Verge ...

Undertook exercise to pay food security allowance to mid-day meal beneficiaries at earliest: Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi government on Monday submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has undertaken to complete the exercise of payment of Food Security Allowance FSA to the beneficiaries of mid-day meals at the earliest. The Delhi government, in a...

Nitish Kumar inaugurates several buildings constructed by state's educational infrastructure development corporation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated several newly-constructed buildings built by Bihar State Educational Infrastructure Development Corporation BSEIDC Limited. The BSEIDC Limited was established by the Bihar government i...

Delegates ready to renominate Trump at Charlotte convention

Republicans are ready to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term. Despi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020