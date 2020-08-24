Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress: 5 presidents from Nehru-Gandhi family, 13 from outside since independence

As a leadership crisis grips the Congress, experts having chronicled the country's oldest political party said on Monday that it may be theoretically possible for the party to have a president outside the Nehru-Gandhi family, but not practically.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 19:09 IST
Congress: 5 presidents from Nehru-Gandhi family, 13 from outside since independence

As a leadership crisis grips the Congress, experts having chronicled the country's oldest political party said on Monday that it may be theoretically possible for the party to have a president outside the Nehru-Gandhi family, but not practically. The party's history shows that it has had at least 13 presidents from outside the Nehru-Gandhi clan since independence as against five from its first family.

However, the family members have been at the helm for a much longer period of time as against the others. Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have headed the party for the majority of the period since independence.

Sonia Gandhi, who has been its longest-serving president, offered to quit at a stormy CWC meeting on Monday after a letter from more than 20 party leaders sought organisational reforms and a collective leadership, but she was urged to stay on as the interim chief till a full-time president is appointed. Among the leaders outside the Nehru-Gandhi family, J B Kripalani, B. Pattabhi Sitaramayya, Purushottam Das Tandon, U N Dhebar, N Sanjiva Reddy, K Kamaraj, S. Nijalingappa, Jagjivan Ram, Shankar Dayal Sharma, D.K. Barooah, K B Reddy, P V Narasimha Rao and Sitaram Kesri have headed the party.

The debate over whether a person from outside the Gandhi family was re-ignited last week when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a year-old but recently published interview, endorsed her brother Rahul Gandhi's stand on a non-Gandhi president for the Congress, saying there are plenty of people capable of leading the party. Rasheed Kidwai, senior journalist and writer of the book "24 Akbar Road", said the key issue before the party today is about the political leadership which has always been with the Nehru-Gandhi family.

"In the first general election, the slogan was 'A vote for Nehru is a vote for the Congress'. Even 2004 onwards, Sonia Gandhi wielded the political leadership that now resides with Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka. So the political leadership of the Congress has by and large always been with the Gandhis and even non-Gandhi presidents have owed allegiance to them," he told PTI. Asked if a non-Gandhi can run the party with the Gandhi family retaining the overall leadership, he said, "Theoretically yes, practically no." Sanjay Kumar, Director at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, said the tenure of Gandhi family presidents cannot be compared with non-Gandhi family presidents as there would be stark difference in the quantum of tenures.

"A person from the Gandhi family is both an asset and a liability for the party.  The person would be an asset as he/she acts as a glue for the party which keeps the party together. They are also a liability and that liability is coming to the fore more prominently now as the Gandhi family has not been able to inspire voters and leaders of the party," Kumar told PTI. He opined that it is going to be very difficult for a non-Gandhi president to function in the prevailing situation as various factions could emerge and the pulls and pressures would be very high.

Sanjay K Pandey, a political commentator and a professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), echoed similar views, saying it will be very difficult for a non-Gandhi president to work with the family having a dominant imprint on the party. "Unless the Congress devises a mechanism to deal with such a scenario, the future of the party is not very bright," he said.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa Congress welcomes CWC resolution on Sonia Gandhi

Goa Congress on Monday welcomed the party working committees CWC resolution urging Sonia Gandhi to continue as its interim chief till an AICC session can be convened. The CWC has also authorised Sonia Gandhi to effect necessary organisation...

Union education minister calls for exam reforms in National Institute of Open Schooling

The National Institute of Open Schooling needs to introduce reforms in its examination process so that the integrity of the institution cannot be questioned, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday. He made the c...

Germany to issue 'green bonds' worth up to $13B this year

The German government plans to generate up to 11 billion euros 13 billion for clean transportation and renewable energy projects this year by issuing so-called green bond, officials said on Monday. The step is part of an effort to meet dema...

Akal Takht rejects Langah's fresh clemency appeal

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday rejected a clemency appeal of excommunicated Sucha Singh Langah, a former Akali minister, saying the Sikh community would continue to socially boycott him. The decision came after Langahs s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020