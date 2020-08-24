Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finland's PM calls for shortening working hours

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin called for cutting the current eight-hour working day in her keynote speech to her Social Democratic Party on Monday, arguing shorter hours could be offset by increased productivity.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 24-08-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 19:13 IST
Finland's PM calls for shortening working hours

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin called for cutting the current eight-hour working day in her keynote speech to her Social Democratic Party on Monday, arguing shorter hours could be offset by increased productivity. Marin, who floated the idea of a six-hour day before becoming prime minister, would need to convince the other four parties in her coalition to push through a reduction in the working day amid rising unemployment due to COVID-19.

"We need to create a clear vision and concrete steps as to how Finland can proceed towards shorter working hours and Finnish employees towards better working life," the 34-year-old leader told her party members, who had elected her chairwoman of the Social Democrats on Sunday. Marin, one the world's youngest serving prime ministers, has led Finland's centre-left government since December 2019, after an ally in the coalition forced her predecessor Antti Rinne to resign.

Together with Rinne, who continued to chair the party until Sunday, Marin has steered the government to the left, raising pensions and cancelling some of the previous government's spending cuts. Earlier on Monday, her party conference rejected a proposal to experiment with a six-hour working day, adopting instead the objective of shortening hours or introducing more flexibility into working life.

Marin said shorter working hours could become possible by increasing productivity and were not in conflict with strong public finances or the government's goal of lifting Finland's employment rate from the current 73.7% to at least 75%. "The wealth brought about by the increase in labour productivity has to be split not only between owners and investors but also to ordinary employees," she said.

Marin reiterated the government's plans to invest in education and its goal of making Finland carbon neutral by 2035, calling for green investments to boost the economy.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech government extends jobs support for coronavirus-hit companies

The Czech government has extended its job support programme for coronavirus-hit companies until the end of October, Labour Minister Jana Malacova said on Monday. The job furloughing scheme, together with direct compensation payments to the ...

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident

Tests conducted on Russian dissident Alexei Navalny at a German hospital indicate that he was poisoned, but doctors said Monday they do not believe his life at immediate risk. The Charit hospital said in a statement that the team of doctors...

Syria Constitutional Committee "on hold" after three members test positive for COVID-19 - UN

The Syrian Constitutional Committee, which opened its first session in nine months in Geneva on Monday, is currently on hold after three members tested positive for COVID-19, a U.N. statement said. The office of U.N. Special Envoy for Syria...

Russian opposition leader Navalny shows indications of poisoning - German hospital

A clinical examination of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in a medically induced coma in a German hospital after collapsing on a plane in Siberia, has found indications of poisoning, the Charite hospital in Berlin said on Monday.N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020