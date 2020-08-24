Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syria Constitutional Committee "on hold" after three members test positive for COVID-19 - UN

The Syrian Constitutional Committee, which began its first session in nine months in Geneva on Monday as part of efforts to find a political solution to end Syria's war, was swiftly put "on hold" after three members tested positive for COVID-19, the United Nations said.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 24-08-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:20 IST
Syria Constitutional Committee "on hold" after three members test positive for COVID-19 - UN
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Syrian Constitutional Committee, which began its first session in nine months in Geneva on Monday as part of efforts to find a political solution to end Syria's war, was swiftly put "on hold" after three members tested positive for COVID-19, the United Nations said. Hours earlier, U.S. Syria envoy James Jeffrey told reporters that the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had agreed "under some Russian pressure" to take part in the week-long talks.

The session, organized by U.N. Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, is aimed at making make progress in drafting a new Syrian charter to pave the way for U.N.-sponsored elections, in line with a stalled 2015 U.N. Security Council resolution. The office of U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen did not identify which three of the 45 members of the so-called small body of the Constitutional Committee were infected. One third is nominated by the Syrian government, one third by the opposition, and one third by civil society.

"Committee members were tested before they traveled to Geneva, and they were tested again on arrival, and the wearing of masks and strict social distancing measures were in place when they met at the Palais des Nations," the statement said. "Following a constructive first meeting, the Third Session of the Constitutional Committee is currently on hold. The Office of the Special Envoy will make a further announcement in due course," it said, adding that Swiss authorities had been informed and contact-tracing was underway.

Jeffrey said that the latest U.S. sanctions, under the Caesar Act passed by Congress, were having a "serious political and psychological impact" on Assad and his inner circle. "So we are going after them in any way we can and after their international holdings, any way that they or their banks touch dollars, they are in trouble," he said.

But Jeffrey also said, referring to a province in rebel-held northwestern Syria: "I have seen no indication that the Assad regime has given up its dream of a military victory beginning with Idlib."

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Allegation of false affidavit: EC says Gujarat Cong MLA does not attract disqualification

The Election Commission has opined that the Congress MLA from the Dhanera constituency in Gujarat, Nathubhai Hegolabhai Patel, does not attract disqualification for allegedly filing a false affidavit. The Gujarat governor had sought the opi...

Goyal asks officials to speed up work on DFC projects to compensate for time lost due to COVID-19

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal reviewed the progress of the ambitious dedicated freight corridor projects and instructed officials to speed up work to compensate for the time lost due to the coronavirus lockdown, the ministry said Monday. Th...

1516 new COVID cases in Punjab, 43 deaths

Forty-three more novel coronavirus deaths in Punjab took the toll to 1,129 on Monday, while the tally rose to 43,284 with 1,516 new cases, the Health Department said. There are 13,798 active cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 and 1,8...

Thailand's LED TV manufacturer Treeview forays into Indian market

Thailand-based LED TV and appliances manufacturer Treeview has forayed into Indian market in partnership with QThree Ventures by introducing its range of smart Android HD TV. The company partnered with QThree Ventures to introduce its range...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020