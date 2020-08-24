Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal govt considering setting up of cycle factories: CM

If parts brought from Haryana and Punjab can be assembled here to make cycles, there can be opportunities for manufacturing the environment-friendly mode of transport in the state, the chief minister said. "We are procuring 10 lakh cycles every year.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-08-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:53 IST
Bengal govt considering setting up of cycle factories: CM
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government is planning to set up cycle factories in the state in view of the huge number of bicycles that are procured from other states for distribution among students. If parts brought from Haryana and Punjab can be assembled here to make cycles, there can be opportunities for manufacturing the environment-friendly mode of transport in the state, the chief minister said.

"We are procuring 10 lakh cycles every year. I want to set up cycle factories here as more and more people will get employment opportunities," Banerjee said while addressing a virtual administrative meeting from the state secretariat. Referring to complaints on the quality of cycles provided to the students, she said that the companies, from which they are being procured, should repair them if there was any defect.

"Why will I compromise on the quality of the cycles? There will be a contract with the cycle-manufacturing factory that if there is a fault, it has to repair it," she said. The Mamata Banerjee government had launched the "Sabooj Sathi" scheme in 2015 to enhance access of students to Secondary Education through the bicycles provided under the scheme.

Under the scheme, bi-cycles are distributed to students between class IX and XII studying in government-run and government-aided schools and madrashas of the state. The scheme is aimed to increase retention in schools, besides, inculcate a sense of confidence among girl students by promoting mobility and promote environment-friendly and healthy means of transportation.

Since 2015, more than 73 lakh students have received bicycles under the scheme.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata criticises Centre for not divulging PM's CARE Fund

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday took a swipe at the Centre for not divulging details of the functioning of the Prime Ministers CARE Fund and said that her government has been maintaing transparency in its operations since ...

All hotels will follow guidelines and SOPs: Prahlad Singh Patel

Union Tourism and Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday took stock of the preparations of Ashoka Hotel and assured that all the hotels will follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Health. Speaking to ANI he said, ...

Nine people charged in New IRA investigation - Northern Ireland police

Nine of the 10 people arrested last week in an investigation of the militant Irish nationalist New IRA group have been charged on a range of offences from directing terrorism to conspiracy to possess explosives, Northern Ireland police said...

France's COVID-19 cases and casualties rise

The number of new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France has risen by 1,955 compared to the previous day, the French health ministry said on Monday, with 22 new clusters found. The health ministry added the number of deaths had risen by 15 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020