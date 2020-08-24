Bengal govt considering setting up of cycle factories: CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government is planning to set up cycle factories in the state in view of the huge number of bicycles that are procured from other states for distribution among students. If parts brought from Haryana and Punjab can be assembled here to make cycles, there can be opportunities for manufacturing the environment-friendly mode of transport in the state, the chief minister said.

"We are procuring 10 lakh cycles every year. I want to set up cycle factories here as more and more people will get employment opportunities," Banerjee said while addressing a virtual administrative meeting from the state secretariat. Referring to complaints on the quality of cycles provided to the students, she said that the companies, from which they are being procured, should repair them if there was any defect.

"Why will I compromise on the quality of the cycles? There will be a contract with the cycle-manufacturing factory that if there is a fault, it has to repair it," she said. The Mamata Banerjee government had launched the "Sabooj Sathi" scheme in 2015 to enhance access of students to Secondary Education through the bicycles provided under the scheme.

Under the scheme, bi-cycles are distributed to students between class IX and XII studying in government-run and government-aided schools and madrashas of the state. The scheme is aimed to increase retention in schools, besides, inculcate a sense of confidence among girl students by promoting mobility and promote environment-friendly and healthy means of transportation.

Since 2015, more than 73 lakh students have received bicycles under the scheme.