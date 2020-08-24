Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP undecided on naming CM candidate for Assam polls: Himanta

The BJP has not decided whether it will announce a chief ministerial candidate for the Assam elections, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday, accusing Congress leader Tarun Gogoi of creating a controversy by stating that the ruling party may nominate former chief justice Ranjan Gogoi for the top job.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-08-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 22:07 IST
BJP undecided on naming CM candidate for Assam polls: Himanta
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The BJP has not decided whether it will announce a chief ministerial candidate for the Assam elections, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday, accusing Congress leader Tarun Gogoi of creating a controversy by stating that the ruling party may nominate former chief justice Ranjan Gogoi for the top job. The former chief justice is not even a member of the BJP and was nominated by the President to the Rajya Sabha, Sarma said on the sidelines of a plasma donation camp by journalists at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

"The former chief minister has a habit of naming people out of context and creating unnecessary controversies," said Sarma, the convenor of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance. The veteran Congress leader has claimed that he has heard that the former chief justice may be the BJP's chief ministerial candidate for the Assam elections due early next year.

The BJP has not even decided whether the party will announce the chief ministerial candidate prior to the assembly elections, Sarma said. "Tarun Gogoi has a grudge against me but drags in Ranjan Gogoi's name," he added.

Sarma further alleged that the former chief minister wants to secure his son and Kaliabor MP Gaurav Gogoi's seat and therefore encouraged the Congress to form an alliance with the AIUDF.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata criticises Centre for not divulging PM's CARE Fund

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday took a swipe at the Centre for not divulging details of the functioning of the Prime Ministers CARE Fund and said that her government has been maintaing transparency in its operations since ...

All hotels will follow guidelines and SOPs: Prahlad Singh Patel

Union Tourism and Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday took stock of the preparations of Ashoka Hotel and assured that all the hotels will follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Health. Speaking to ANI he said, ...

Nine people charged in New IRA investigation - Northern Ireland police

Nine of the 10 people arrested last week in an investigation of the militant Irish nationalist New IRA group have been charged on a range of offences from directing terrorism to conspiracy to possess explosives, Northern Ireland police said...

France's COVID-19 cases and casualties rise

The number of new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France has risen by 1,955 compared to the previous day, the French health ministry said on Monday, with 22 new clusters found. The health ministry added the number of deaths had risen by 15 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020