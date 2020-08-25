Trump to appear at RNC with 6 former hostages
Brunson, an evangelical pastor, was imprisoned in Turkey, Goodwin was held in Syria, the Holts in Venezuela and Nerran in India. Trump has championed his hostage release program, which was led for years by now-national security adviser Robert O'Brien..PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 08:38 IST
President Donald Trump will appear at the opening night of the Republican National Convention in a taped video with six former hostages freed during the Trump administration. A campaign official said Monday that the former prisoners are among more than a dozen religious or other people whose release the Trump administration helped broker. They are Michael White, Sam Goodwin, Pastor Andrew Brunson, Joshua and Tamara Holt, and Pastor Bryan Nerran.
The convention is also set to feature a speech from the parents of Kayla Mueller, who died while a prisoner of the Islamic State group. White, a Navy veteran, was imprisoned in Iran. Brunson, an evangelical pastor, was imprisoned in Turkey, Goodwin was held in Syria, the Holts in Venezuela and Nerran in India.
Trump has championed his hostage release program, which was led for years by now-national security adviser Robert O'Brien..
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrew Brunson
- Kayla Mueller
- Robert O'Brien
- Syria
- Venezuela
- India
- Iran
- Turkey
ALSO READ
Venezuela opposition party says govt supporters take over its HQ
Death follows refugee family from Syrian war to Beirut blast
Priced out of services, Venezuelans turn creative for water and gas
EU refuses to monitor Venezuelan election, urges delay
Venezuela oil minister says he has recovered from COVID-19