Led by Hooda, Cong MLAs pass vote of thanks at CLP meet for Sonia continuing as party chief

Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition, said the adjournment motion will be brought by the Congress to discuss three new agricultural ordinances brought in by the Union government. “The ordinances have created confusion about the future of the MSP regime that provides income security to farmers,” he said in the meeting.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-08-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 19:22 IST
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday led Congress MLAs from the state at a party CLP meet in passing a vote of thanks to party chief Sonia Gandhi for the decision to continue leading the party. The move was unanimously supported by all party MLAs who attended the meeting ahead of the Monsoon session of the state assembly, beginning from Wednesday.

The party leaders welcomed the Congress Working Committee's decision that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the party's interim president and effect necessary organisational changes. Notably, the CWC had also decided that an AICC session will be called at the earliest to start the process of electing a new chief.

Hooda was among the 'group of 23' party leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul. Putting forward the proposal in the meeting here, Hooda said Sonia Gandhi is the most accepted leader of the Congress.

He said the decision that Sonia Gandhi would continue as the party's interim president would strengthen the party and has filled party workers with enthusiasm and lifted the morale of all those who are fighting for the party cause. State Congress president Kumari Selja also attended the meeting. According to a statement, the Congress MLAs also discussed in detail the issues of public interest to be raised in the Assembly. Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition, said the adjournment motion will be brought by the Congress to discuss three new agricultural ordinances brought in by the Union government.

“The ordinances have created confusion about the future of the MSP regime that provides income security to farmers,” he said in the meeting. Hooda said that answers will also be sought from the Khattar government regarding “various scams which have taken place during their regime”.

“The Congress demands that the investigation of the liquor scam should be conducted either by a sitting judge of the high court or a central agency,” he said. Hooda said an adjournment motion will also be brought to demand discussions on the land registry and the liquor scam besides the paddy scam. The Congress leader said the government would also have to answer on the “constantly deteriorating law and order system in the state.” “In the House, the Congress party will raise the voice of farmers, youths, businessmen, government employees, the poor and wage labourers.

The Congress is committed to fighting for those who have been hit by the anti-people policies of the government which has failed on every front -- from providing relief to farmers to fighting the battle against COVID19. Instead of providing relief and facilities to the people, the government is busy in scams,” Hooda said. “Today, the farmers are not getting a fair price for their crops, the youths are not getting jobs and employees are not getting their salaries. Efforts are being made to end the MSP and Mandi system through three new ordinances. The government wants to leave farmers on the mercy of capitalists. “One by one, all public sectors are being handed over to private companies and all employment avenues are being closed for youths. This is the reason that Haryana is facing the highest unemployment in the country,” he alleged.

He said the government's Corona policy is directionless and completely confused. “The government imposed a lockdown when we had a few Corona cases, but the lockdown was lifted when the numbers went up. And now, a weekend lockdown has been imposed. On one hand, the government is closing shops and markets, on the other hand, its leaders are jeopardising people's health by gathering crowds in (Sonipat's) Baroda (where bypolls are due),” Hooda remarked. Talking about the Baroda by-election, Hooda said Congress will win in Baroda “no matter how many tricks the government adopts”.

“After overlooking the area for six years, the government is now doing a drama of development in Baroda, but these tricks will not work,” he said..

