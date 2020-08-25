Left Menu
Development News Edition

Letter was written with best interest of party 'in our hearts': Anand Sharma

The aim is to balance the narrative in the country and to counter the BJP's divisive agenda and fight them," Sharma told PTI, a day after the Congress Working Committee urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim party chief and effect organisational changes. Sharma, a member of the CWC, is one of the signatories to the letter written to Gandhi, seeking sweeping organisational changes and bringing in an active and full-time party chief.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 20:21 IST
Letter was written with best interest of party 'in our hearts': Anand Sharma
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Congress leader Anand Sharma Tuesday said the letter to party President Sonia Gandhi seeking urgent organisational overhaul was written in the best interest of the nation and the party. He said the intention of the 23 leaders who wrote the letter was to strengthen the Congress and counter the BJP. "Our intention is to strengthen the party. The aim is to balance the narrative in the country and to counter the BJP's divisive agenda and fight them," Sharma told PTI, a day after the Congress Working Committee urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim party chief and effect organisational changes.

Sharma, a member of the CWC, is one of the signatories to the letter written to Gandhi, seeking sweeping organisational changes and bringing in an active and full-time party chief. He also said their intention was to convey their "shared concerns" over the present environment in the county.

Responding to a tweet by Congress MP Vivek Tankha, another signatory, in which he had said the letter was not a challenge to the leadership but a parchment of action to strengthen the party, Sharma posted, "Well said". "The letter was written with the best interest of the party in our hearts and conveying shared concerns over the present environment in the country and sustained assault on the foundational values of the constitution," Sharma said in the tweet.

Having a "full time, active and visible" leadership, devolution of powers to state units and revamping the CWC in line with the party constitution were some of the key suggestions made by the 23 senior Congress leaders in their letter. Sharma is among several signatories who Tuesday asserted they were "not dissenters", but "proponents of revival" of the Congress party, a day after a stormy Congress Working Committee meeting, where the members of the 'group of 23' were dissed by many for voicing their concerns. Sharma also hit out against those who attacked him, saying "it was sad to see those who betrayed Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi, and abused her, are today giving sermons". The senior Congress leader, who is also deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha, said a meeting of some of his party colleagues at Ghulam Nabi Azad's house here after the CWC deliberations was to inform all those who were part of the letter about what transpired at the CWC. Sharma said the group would also reach out to other signatories of the letter who were outside of Delhi and would inform them about the developments. Among those who met at Ghulam Nabi Azad's house Monday night included senior leaders including Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Mukul Wasnik and Manish Tewari.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Italy says China a key strategic partner, despite U.S. concerns

Italy and China need to forge closer ties, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday, potentially putting Rome at odds with Washington, which has raised alarm over Beijings economic ambitions. Di Maio was speaking after talks w...

25 die, 12,800 face health problems due to extreme heat in Japan

Tokyo Japan, Aug 25 ANISputnik Close to 12,800 people suffered health complications and 25 others died as a result of persisting extreme temperatures in Japan over the past week, the Japanese Fire and Disaster Management Agency said on Tues...

Army chief: Militant leader likely killed in Philippines

Abu Sayyaf militants may have staged suicide bombings that killed 14 people to avenge the death of a Filipino leader of the Islamic State group in the southern Philippines following a clash with troops last month, the army chief said Tuesda...

COVID-19: Germany warns against travel to southeast France

Germany is warning against travel to the Paris region and part of southeastern France as coronavirus infections rebound. The warning against nonessential travel issued by the foreign ministry on Monday evening came as Germanys national dise...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020