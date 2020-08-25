Left Menu
AAP alleges 'scam' worth crores in purchase of fogging chemical by BJP-ruled MCDs

The Aam Aadmi Party claimed the MCDs bought the chemical for Rs 3,256.80 per kg, while the civic body of Bhopal paid Rs 2,500 per kg for it. North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash termed the ruling party's allegations "baseless".

Updated: 25-08-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The AAP on Tuesday alleged a "scam" worth crores of rupees in the procurement of fogging chemical to prevent breeding of dengue mosquitoes by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in Delhi, saying the purchases were made at an inflated price. The Aam Aadmi Party claimed the MCDs bought the chemical for Rs 3,256.80 per kg, while the civic body of Bhopal paid Rs 2,500 per kg for it.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash termed the ruling party's allegations "baseless". The Delhi BJP said the purchases were made from a government company and hence there was no scope for corruption. "On July 25, 2019, all MCDs together bought the anti-dengue drug which is used for fogging across Delhi. They claimed the cost was Rs 3,256.80 per kg. When we enquired about this purchase, we got to know that the Bhopal Municipal Corporation also bought the same thing for Rs 2,500 per kg," senior AAP leader and municipal corporation in-charge Durgesh Pathak said.

"Considering the extra price of Rs 750 per kg, it becomes a scam of crores of rupees. Our question to (Delhi BJP chief Adesh) Gupta is whether he knows about the scam," he said. Pathak described the Delhi BJP's anti-dengue campaign as a "huge drama" and an opportunity to indulge in corruption.

Prakash, North Delhi mayor, said the AAP is levelling such allegations as it is not aware of the ground situation. "The allegations are baseless and the AAP is making these accusations against civic bodies because they don't work at the ground level to control vector-borne diseases like we are doing right now with our mega anti-dengue campaign," he said.

"Just emptying water for 10 minutes from flower pots is not enough, though it makes for good optics," he said, referring to the '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute' campaign launched against dengue by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last year. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the AAP has been working on an agenda to mislead the people of the national capital ahead of the municipal polls and the party has again tried to level baseless allegations against municipal corporations.

"Before making baseless allegations against the BJP-ruled civic bodies, Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak should check the facts. The fact is that all purchases in question have been made from a government company leaving no space for corruption," he said.

