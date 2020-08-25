Left Menu
VHP president slams demands of parties to restore status quo ante in J-K

Vishva Hindu Parishad working president and advocate Alok Kumar on Tuesday said that the demand of different political parties to restore the status quo ante in relation to Jammu and Kashmir and Article 370 of the Constitution is against the national public sentiment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 23:24 IST
The Central Working President of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Advocate Alok Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Vishva Hindu Parishad working president and advocate Alok Kumar on Tuesday said that the demand of different political parties to restore the status quo ante in relation to Jammu and Kashmir and Article 370 of the Constitution is against the national public sentiment. It amounts to contempt of the Constitution, the judiciary and the Parliament, he said. He made this remark after the issuance of a joint declaration by some political parties against the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

In a press statement, he said, "While expressing his agreement and support on this joint declaration of six political parties, the applause of Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram has once again exposed the anti-national character of the Congress. Also, the avowal by a former Chief Minister of the state of Jammu and Kashmir that 'I wonder whether I would have been better off as a terrorist...', is a reprehensible and provocative statement to push the people of the valley back to the path of terror. People of Bharat (including Jammu & Kashmir), shall never let off such people." The VHP working president said the whole of Jammu and Kashmir (including the territories illegally occupied by Pakistan and China) is an integral part of India and the Parliament of India is free to take all kinds of decisions about it.

After the revocation of Article 370, as the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - the crown of Maa Bhaarati - is getting normal, with regular life coming on track, and the development of the region picking up pace, it seems that these opposition parties standing for separatists do not like these positive developments. Kumar also said that the people of the country were fed up with the brunt of separatism and terrorism for decades.

From August 5, 2019, the country was feeling some relief with curbs on the anti-national elements, but as suddenly this separatist thinking has once again shown its head, it has shocked and angered the people of the country, the statement said. The Vishva Hindu Parishad said that although all these parties, due to their similar acts and handiworks, have already become irrelevant and neglected in the country, the sacrifice of innumerable patriotic lives and 70 years of struggle of the entire country, the earning of this unprecedented freedom from 370 must be celebrated, and so the nationalist people of the country will give befitting reply in time to these supporters of 370 and separatist leaders. (ANI)

