Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 04:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 04:13 IST
FACTBOX-Land of Opportunity: Second day of Republican National Convention

First lady Melania Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lead an array of Americans making the case at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday for re-electing President Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in November.

The following prepared remarks from Americans "from all walks of life" were selected and provided by the Republican Party in advance of the night's events. JASON JOYCE, MAINE LOBSTERMAN (in prepared remarks):

“I have to confess: I didn’t support Trump in 2016. Skeptical that he shared my conservative views, I expected him to flip flop on his campaign promises. But he has followed through on his promises.” “As long as Trump is president, fishing families like mine will have a voice."

MARY ANN MENDOZA, WHOSE SON WAS KILLED BY A DRUNK DRIVER WHO WAS IN THE COUNTRY ILLEGALLY (in prepared remarks): “President Donald Trump is the first political leader we’ve ever seen take on the radical left to finally secure our border and to end illegal immigration since day one. I’ve met him many times and I know what’s in his heart. … I know what he hopes and dreams for this country.”

“President Trump knows what it takes to make America great again." CRIS PETERSON, WISCONSIN DAIRY FARMER (in prepared remarks):

“Our entire economy, and dairy farming, are once again roaring back. One person deserves the credit and our vote, President Donald J. Trump.” MYRON LIZER, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE NAVAJO NATION (in prepared remarks):

“For years we’ve fought congressional battles with past congressmen and senators that were part of a broken system that ignored us. That is, until President Trump took office … Whenever we meet with President Trump, he has always made it a priority to repair the relationship with our federal family.” RYAN HOLETS, NEW MEXICO POLICE OFFICER (in prepared remarks):

“I hold a special place in my heart for those facing opioid addiction. That’s why I’m enormously grateful to the President for his leadership in fighting this deadly enemy. Through his efforts, we are turning the tide on the crisis of addiction.” NICHOLAS SANDMANN, HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT WHOSE CONFRONTATION WITH PROTESTERS OUTSIDE THE LINCOLN MEMORIAL WENT VIRAL (in prepared remarks):

“In November, I believe this country must unite around a President who calls the media out and refuses to allow them to create a narrative instead of reporting the facts. I believe we must join with a President who will challenge the media to return to objective journalism.” ABBY JOHNSON, ANTI-ABORTION ACTIVIST (in prepared remarks):

“Life is a core tenet of who we are as Americans. This election is a choice between two radical, anti-life activists, and the most pro-life President we’ve ever had. That’s something that should compel you to action.” BOB VLAISAVLJEVICH, MAYOR OF EVELETH, MINNESOTA (in prepared remarks):

“Four years later, I am happy to say that after decades of despair, the Iron Range is roaring back to life and we have one man to thank: President Donald Trump. He has made good on all of his campaign promises, and then some. He has fought to give us a fair chance to compete.” (Compiled by Sonya Hepinstall; Editing by Peter Cooney)

