Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal Assembly session to begin on Sep 9

A session of the West Bengal Assembly will begin on September 9, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Wednesday. An all-party meeting has been convened on September 7 to discuss the business of the House, he said. "The Assembly session will begin on September 9.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-08-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 12:57 IST
West Bengal Assembly session to begin on Sep 9

A session of the West Bengal Assembly will begin on September 9, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Wednesday. An all-party meeting has been convened on September 7 to discuss the business of the House, he said.

"The Assembly session will begin on September 9. The duration of the session and the business of the House will be decided in the all-party meeting," Banerjee told PTI. The speaker said the modalities of holding the session by maintaining COVID-19 protocols are being worked out.

Earlier this week, the state government sent a proposal to the speaker for convening a session either from the first or the second week of September, according to sources. "As per the norms, there can't be a gap of more than six months between two sessions. The last session was adjourned in March this year, so by September, you have to hold the next session. Most likely this will be a short session," a senior leader of the Trinamool Congress said.

West Bengal has a 295-member Assembly, including one nominated from the Anglo-Indian community..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Better Call Saul Season 6 production to start by year end, what Peter Gould says on it

Better Call Saul Season 6 got confirmation and fans are dying to know what interesting they can see next. They are passionately waiting for important updates as the sixth season will mark end to the series.The viewers are obviously disappoi...

COVID-19: Thawar Chand Gehlot to launch 'Kiran' mental health rehabilitation helpline number on Aug 27

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot will launch Kiran, a toll-free mental health rehabilitation helpline number on August 27 through virtual mode. The helpline 1800-599-001...

FOREX-Dollar, euro trade cautiously ahead of key Fed speech

The dollar and the euro traded cautiously on Wednesday as investors refrained from taking risky bets a day ahead of a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.Amid growing speculation Powell could unveil a softer policy stance t...

Ex-U.S. ambassador quits Singapore firm linked to Newcastle United bidders

The former U.S. ambassador to Singapore said he had resigned from the board of a firm in the city-state linked to a group bidding for English soccer club Newcastle United citing recent revelations about the group. Kirk Wagar said he had qui...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020