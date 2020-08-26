West Bengal Assembly session to begin on Sep 9

A session of the West Bengal Assembly will begin on September 9, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Wednesday. An all-party meeting has been convened on September 7 to discuss the business of the House, he said.

"The Assembly session will begin on September 9. The duration of the session and the business of the House will be decided in the all-party meeting," Banerjee told PTI. The speaker said the modalities of holding the session by maintaining COVID-19 protocols are being worked out.

Earlier this week, the state government sent a proposal to the speaker for convening a session either from the first or the second week of September, according to sources. "As per the norms, there can't be a gap of more than six months between two sessions. The last session was adjourned in March this year, so by September, you have to hold the next session. Most likely this will be a short session," a senior leader of the Trinamool Congress said.

West Bengal has a 295-member Assembly, including one nominated from the Anglo-Indian community..