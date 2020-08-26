Left Menu
Development News Edition

CMs' meet: Uddhav speaks about need to review GST, bats for federalism

Speaking at a virtual meeting of chief ministers from opposition convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Thackeray said the federal structure of the country must be protected. "The GST share of states expected from the Centreis rising.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 18:43 IST
CMs' meet: Uddhav speaks about need to review GST, bats for federalism

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the country needs to think if the old tax regime was better than the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and also expressed worry about `concentration' of power. Speaking at a virtual meeting of chief ministers from opposition convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Thackeray said the federal structure of the country must be protected.

"The GST share of states expected from the Centreis rising. I have been writing letters for expeditious release (of state's share). But since April we haven't got any. If we get reply, we don't get money," he said.

"We need to see if the old (tax) structure was good or if there is any middle path," he said. The Shiv Sena chief, who is running a coalition government in Maharashtra with the NCP and Congress, put out a video of the meeting on his Twitter feed.

"If we are in opposition, it is not that we don't wish well for other political parties. We too are representatives of people. We also have rights," said Thackeray, who broke off his party's alliance with the BJP last year. "(Former prime minister) Rajiv Gandhi introduced Panchayati Raj to usher in decentralization of power. Now all power is concentrated in one hand.

"Will it happen in future that state governments may not be needed and the entire country will be run by one person and we only toe the line -- this shall not happen," he said. It was important to protect the federal structure of the countryas envisaged in the Constitution, Thackeray said.

"If we don't respect the Constitution, what is the use of democracy?" he asked. On lifting of lockdown in Maharashtra, the chief minister said people may think that the process was slow, but as in the story of hare and tortoise, "no purpose is served in doing anything in a hurry".

Thackeray also mentioned that his government had demanded realignment of a proposed railway line connecting Vidarabhato Madhya Pradesh which passes through the Melghat sanctuary. He also opposed conducting examinations at a time when the "coronavirus pandemic is rising".

"We have to raise our voice for people's issues and if it is being suppressed,we need to fight and not get scared," Thackeray said. The meeting was attended by Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and V Narayanasamy.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. targets Chinese individuals, firms amid South China Sea dispute

The United States on Wednesday blacklisted 24 Chinese companies and targeted a number of individuals it said were part of construction and military actions related to disputed islands in the South China Sea.The U.S. Commerce Department said...

2 people shot to death during protest over Kenosha shooting

Two people were shot to death and another was wounded during a third night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, and authorities Wednesday hunted for a possible vigilante seen on cellphone video openin...

NE crucial for India's post-COVID economy: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the Northeast is crucial for Indias post-COVID economy and the agro products of the region will play an important role in the economic resurgence of the entire country. Addressing an online me...

Four people get life imprisonment for double murder in Rajasthan's Baran

A court in Rajasthans Baran district on Wednesday sentenced four people to life imprisonment after holding them guilty in a four-year-old double murder case. Additional district judge, Chabda, Sweta Gupta also slapped a penalty of Rs 44,000...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020