Duty of every Indian to buy local products and be vocal about them: Raj guv

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday said the time has come to help local manufacturers as it will boost the economy. 'Vocal for Local' is also a similar task, which is the need of the country and time," he said. Buying Indian products will give a huge boost to the Indian economy," Mishra added.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday said the time has come to help local manufacturers as it will boost the economy. The governor was speaking at a webinar organized by the Bikaner Technical University.

"It is the duty of every Indian to buy local products and be vocal about local products and producers," he said in a statement. Mishra said the coronavirus crisis has brought everyone to such a turning point in life, which no one had ever imagined.

"We have stopped all the activities of life, but the crisis has also provided an opportunity to take some serious and important decisions. 'Vocal for Local' is also a similar task, which is the need of the country and time," he said. The governor said it is only with the determination and conviction of 135 crore people of the country, "vocal for local" concept can become successful and local can be turned into global.

He said the campaign of "vocal for local" will strengthen the sense of pride in the companies of the country and will also encourage them to make better products. "Heavy investment is required to overcome the current economic crisis. Buying Indian products will give a huge boost to the Indian economy," Mishra added.

