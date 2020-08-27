Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republicans narrowly top Democrats in second-night convention TV audience

The RNC number included viewers on Newsmax, which attracts a conservative audience, while the DNC figure did not. Fox News had the biggest TV audience for both nights of this week’s convention.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 04:13 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 04:13 IST
Republicans narrowly top Democrats in second-night convention TV audience

An estimated 19.4 million people watched the second night of the mostly virtual Republican National Convention on Tuesday, according to Nielsen, slightly more than the 19.2 million viewers for the second night of last week's Democratic convention. The RNC number reflects the audience across 11 TV networks between 10 p.m and 11:15 p.m. EDT. It does not include online and streaming viewers. The first night of the RNC attracted 17 million viewers across 11 TV networks, a 26% decline from the same night in 2016.

Ratings for the second night of the virtual Democratic National Convention reflected viewers across 10 U.S. TV networks on Aug. 18. The DNC also experienced a drop in viewers from 2016. The RNC number included viewers on Newsmax, which attracts a conservative audience, while the DNC figure did not.

Fox News had the biggest TV audience for both nights of this week’s convention. The second night of the RNC featured speeches by first lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, two of President Donald Trump’s children, Tiffany and Eric Trump, and anti-abortion advocate Abby Johnson.

In pre-recorded segments, Trump used the White House as a venue to promote his bid for re-election in November, signing a pardon for a Black ex-offender who has become an advocate for other inmates and presiding over a naturalization ceremony in which five immigrants were granted citizenship.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Abbott wins U.S. approval for rapid COVID-19 test

Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday it won U.S. marketing approval for a COVID-19 portable test that can deliver results within 15 minutes. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the approval under its emergency use authorization p...

UK will pay low-income residents to self-isolate because of COVID-19

Britain will pay low-income residents to self-isolate if they have confirmed or suspected coronavirus as the government steps up measures to keep the virus under control. The new policy comes after opposition politicians called on the gover...

FACTBOX-Land of Heroes: Quotes from third day of Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence was set to make an economic pitch to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, most of which has been pre-recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic.The following excerp...

Telangana CM instructs officials to speed up appointments of Vice-Chancellors

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to speed up the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors of universities. As per a release of Chief Ministers Office CMO, Rao said that already the appointme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020