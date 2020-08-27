Left Menu
Avinash Pande to chair Congress screening committee for Bihar Assembly polls

Congress has set up a screening committee for upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 09:11 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Congress has set up a screening committee for upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Avinash Pande will be the Chairman of the committee while Devender Yadav and Qazi Nizamuddin are members, a party released stated.

AICC in-charge Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil, party Bihar unit chief Madan Mohan Jha, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Sadanand Singh are ex officio members of the committee. Taking to Twitter, Pande thanked the Congress leadership for placing their trust in him.

"I thank Congress leadership Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji for placing their trust and confidence in my abilities to assume the responsibility of Chairman, Screening Committee for Bihar Assembly Elections," Pande tweeted. "I also congratulate Devender Yadav and Qazi Nizamuddin on being appointed as the member of Screening Committee for Bihar Elections. Looking forward to working together for Bihar with the same team spirit and coordination as in the past 3 years," he said in another tweet.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to coronavirus pandemic and has sought suggestions from political parties. The Election Commission has approved broad guidelines for the conduct of general elections and bypolls during COVID-19 period under which candidates will have the option to fill the nomination form and affidavit and deposit security amount online and five persons including candidate will be allowed for the door-to-door campaign.

The norms stated that hand gloves shall be provided to all the electors for signing on the voter register and pressing the button of EVM for voting.Voters will be given gloves before they head to the EVM machines. There shall be maximum 1000 electors instead of 1500 electors at a polling station.The commission has also revised the norms of the number of persons accompanying the candidate and number of vehicles at the time of nomination. (ANI)

