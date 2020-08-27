Left Menu
Development News Edition

Must tap into entrepreneurial talent and technical skill of every Indian: VP Naidu

Speaking of the timelessness of Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas, Shri Naidu said that Gandhi ji remains our beacon even today because he was an innovator who constantly experimented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:45 IST
Must tap into entrepreneurial talent and technical skill of every Indian: VP Naidu
Shri Naidu said that our freedom struggle was not merely a political movement but also a call for a national resurgence and socio-cultural awakening. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu called for the nurturing of entrepreneurial talent among the youth of the nation to make India 'Atmanirbhar' in the time to come. He said that we must tap into the entrepreneurial talent and technical skill of every citizen of the nation and harness our local resources to attain self-reliance and to serve humanity at large.

He was addressing a Webinar on Acharya Vinoba Bhave's contribution to the dissemination of Gandhi Ji's philosophy for social uplift and Bhoodan Movement.

Calling for the creation of a Sashakt Bharat, a Swabhimani Bharat, and an Atmanirbhar Bharat that Vinoba ji and Gandhi ji had envisioned, the Vice President said that India's concept of self-reliance is not about being ultra-nationalist and protectionist but to become a more significant partner in global welfare.

Speaking of the timelessness of Mahatma Gandhi's ideas, Shri Naidu said that Gandhi ji remains our beacon even today because he was an innovator who constantly experimented.

He said that Gandhi Ji had the courage to take up causes that were most challenging like untouchability. "We admire him for his sincerity, his honesty and his deep empathy for the people he was serving", he added.

Observing that Harijan Sevak Sangh was established by Mahatma Gandhi in 1932 out of his own deep conviction in the principles of Poona Pact, the Vice President said that to Gandhi Ji, Poona Pact was an article of faith and matter of trust to uplift the lives of depressed class, to restore justice and honour due to them.

Shri Naidu said that our freedom struggle was not merely a political movement but also a call for a national resurgence and socio-cultural awakening. He opined that empowerment of masses was a key component of our freedom movement and said that Gandhi Ji wished for India to stay united against colonial rule, take great pride in its culture, language and rediscover its inherent strengths.

Observing that Mahatma Gandhi showed civility even in disobedience, the Vice President said that Gandhi Ji had internalized the ancient Indian ethos of 'share and care'.

Terming Acharya Vinoba Bhaveas an ideal disciple of Gandhiji, Shri Naidu said that he believed that the essence of Indianness is a caring attitude and a spirit of sacrifice and service.

Speaking of the Acharya Vinoba Bhave's Bhoodan movement, the Vice President said that much like Gandhi Ji, Vinoba brought about change without coercion, without violence and demonstrated that positive, lasting changes are possible with people's active participation.

Referring to the long walk of about 70,000 km undertaken by Vinoba Ji over the course of 14 years which resulted in the donation of 42 lakh acres of land for the landless farmers, the Vice President mentioned that Sri VedireRam Chandra Reddy of Pochampalli was the first person to donate his 100 acres of land to Vinoba-Ji in response to his appeal.

Underscoring that Vinoba's Sarvodaya movement and Gramdan concept exemplified the Gandhian ideal of village reconstruction and rural upliftment, the Vice President said that trust in the goodness of human beings and the belief that the rich will share their prosperity with the disadvantaged population were Central to these initiatives. "It was a cooperative system for the socio-economic upliftment of the villages", he added.

Shri Naidu said that Vinoba ji belonged to that long, inspirational lineage of Indian nationalists who gave direction to the social and economic progress of our people. He opined that a fitting tribute to Vinoba ji on his 125th Birth Anniversary would be to work in an integrated manner for the rural population constituting about 60 per cent of our population.

Shri Naidu also stressed upon the need to educate youngsters about the life and works of great leaders.

The Vice President called for equitable opportunities for growth to all, irrespective of caste, creed, religion and region and said that we must essentially value individuals as individuals rather than as members of some social or economic group. He added that Sarvodaya and Antyodayawere necessary for social unity and economic equity.

Referring to the COVID-19 health emergency the Vice President said that in these testing times, we have to come together, pool our efforts, not only to contain the spread of the virus but also to offer succour and solace, in a Gandhian way, to those who have been adversely affected by the lockdown. "The human spirit finds its noblest expression in times of adversity like this", he added.

Shri Naidu said that in times like this, it is crucial to celebrate the work done by many non-governmental organizations and to recognize the selfless service being rendered by our doctors, paramedics, our security personnel and others who are keeping us safe. He said that we must also remember the farmers toiling on the fields and ensuring that we have enough food to eat.

Dr Sankar Kumar Sanyal, President, Harijan Sevak Sangh, Dr Rajnish Kumar, Secretary, Harijan Sevak Sangh and others were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sport-Integrity Forum to be set up in Britain to safeguard athletes

A new cross-sport Integrity Forum will be established in Britain to help tackle issues ranging from match-fixing and doping to athlete welfare, the UK Anti-Doping Agency UKAD has said. The move comes in the wake of the scandal that has rock...

LG unveils wearable air purifier with respiratory sensor, 820mAh battery

LG Electronics on Thursday announced a portable personal air purifier that looks like a regular face mask but is equipped with a battery and sensor. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, as the company says, will resolve the dilemma of homema...

Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana, forecaster warns of 'unsurvivable' wall of water

Hurricane Laura made landfall early on Thursday in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, with forecasters warning it could push a massive wall of water 40 miles 65 km inland from the sea. The National W...

Monty Panesar terms James Anderson as 'best fast bowler ever'

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has praised James Anderson, who recently became the first pacer in the history of Test cricket to scalp 600 wickets, as he termed the 38-year-old as the best fast bowler ever. James Anderson has been bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020