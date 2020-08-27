Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress-led Opposition move to protest over NEET, JEE 'politically motivated': BJP

Congress-led Opposition parties' move to hold nationwide protests against the Centre's decision to conduct NEET and JEE exams is "politically motivated" and it would dampen the spirit of lakhs of students who prepared for the exams, said Telangana BJP leader N V Subhash on Thursday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-08-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 16:04 IST
Congress-led Opposition move to protest over NEET, JEE 'politically motivated': BJP
BJP leader N V Subhash speaking to ANI on Thursday in Hyderabad. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Congress-led Opposition parties' move to hold nationwide protests against the Centre's decision to conduct NEET and JEE exams is "politically motivated" and it would dampen the spirit of lakhs of students who prepared for the exams, said Telangana BJP leader N V Subhash on Thursday. Hitting out at the Congress, he said that the Opposition party is playing with the students of the country and applying a "wrong medicine" for its wounds.

"The Opposition parties stuck to their guns without really understanding the concerns of the aspirants of medical and engineering seats. The demand of interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Chief Ministers of its allied parties is nothing but a political drama to grab the attention of the public," Subhash told ANI. The Congress and its allies were trying to "politicise" the issue despite the Supreme Court's refusal to postpone the NEET/ JEE entrance examinations saying that life cannot be stopped and ordered National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the exams with all safeguards and precautions, the BJP leader said and added that the Congress leadership was still ignoring the people's real concerns and implementing its political agenda.

"The Opposition parties should raise questions on their own. How long do we postpone NEET and JEE exams? If not now, then when we can hold exams? Can we declare this academic year as a 'zero year'? What will be the future of lakhs of students?" he asked. Subhash said the Opposition parties were dancing to the tunes of Sonia Gandhi just to do something or anything against the Narendra Modi government.

"Their concern was about the spreading of infections. The nation's recovery rate of COVID-19 is 75 per cent. According to reports, India's total recoveries now exceed the total active cases by nearly 16 lakhs. The mortality rate is gradually falling. Currently, India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was one of the lowest globally which is at 1.86 per cent," he said. Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) will be held from September 1 to 6 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) on September 13.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six men arrested for alleged theft of PRASA assets

Six men have been arrested for the alleged theft of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa PRASA assets, worth R5.5 million.The men were arrested during a joint operation by the South African Police Service SAPS and the agencys protectio...

Sports Highlights

The following are the top stories at 1700 hours STORIES ON WIRE SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-RAHANE Enjoy opening but open to finishers role at No.5 or 6 Rahane New Delhi, Aug 27 PTI Ajinkya Rahane enjoys opening in the shortest format but a ...

Stalin writes to CMs of Andhra, Telangana, Kerala, Odisha to approach SC for postponement of NEET, JEE exams

DMK President MK Stalin has written a letter to chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Odisha to approach Supreme Court for postponement the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test NEET and the Joint Entrance Examination JE...

Symega Food Ingredients Blends With Infor to Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Growth

Indias leading food ingredients company automates diversified and complex business operations with Infor PLM Optiva Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020