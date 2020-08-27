Congress-led Opposition move to protest over NEET, JEE 'politically motivated': BJP

Congress-led Opposition parties' move to hold nationwide protests against the Centre's decision to conduct NEET and JEE exams is "politically motivated" and it would dampen the spirit of lakhs of students who prepared for the exams, said Telangana BJP leader N V Subhash on Thursday. Hitting out at the Congress, he said that the Opposition party is playing with the students of the country and applying a "wrong medicine" for its wounds.

"The Opposition parties stuck to their guns without really understanding the concerns of the aspirants of medical and engineering seats. The demand of interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Chief Ministers of its allied parties is nothing but a political drama to grab the attention of the public," Subhash told ANI. The Congress and its allies were trying to "politicise" the issue despite the Supreme Court's refusal to postpone the NEET/ JEE entrance examinations saying that life cannot be stopped and ordered National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the exams with all safeguards and precautions, the BJP leader said and added that the Congress leadership was still ignoring the people's real concerns and implementing its political agenda.

"The Opposition parties should raise questions on their own. How long do we postpone NEET and JEE exams? If not now, then when we can hold exams? Can we declare this academic year as a 'zero year'? What will be the future of lakhs of students?" he asked. Subhash said the Opposition parties were dancing to the tunes of Sonia Gandhi just to do something or anything against the Narendra Modi government.

"Their concern was about the spreading of infections. The nation's recovery rate of COVID-19 is 75 per cent. According to reports, India's total recoveries now exceed the total active cases by nearly 16 lakhs. The mortality rate is gradually falling. Currently, India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was one of the lowest globally which is at 1.86 per cent," he said. Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) will be held from September 1 to 6 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) on September 13.