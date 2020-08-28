FACTBOX-Quotes from last day of Republican National Convention themed "Land of Greatness"

President Donald Trump prepared to attack Democratic rival Joe Biden in front of a large crowd on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, as the United States struggles to address the coronavirus pandemic and a wave of anti-racism protests.

The following includes excerpts of the speech Trump will make on Thursday night, as well as remarks from other speakers as delivered. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL OF KENTUCKY:

"Today's Democratic Party doesn't want to improve life for middle America. They prefer that all of us in flyover country keep quiet. And let them decide how we should live our lives. They want to tell you when you can go to work. When your kids can go to school. They want to tax your job out of existence, and then send you a government check for unemployment. They want to tell you what kind of car you can drive, what sources of information are credible, and even how many hamburgers you can eat." "I’m immensely proud of the work the Republican Senate has done, acting as a firewall against Nancy Pelosi’s agenda."

JEFF VAN DREW, U.S. REPRESENTATIVE FROM NEW JERSEY WHO SWITCHED FROM THE DEMOCRATIC TO THE REPUBLICAN PARTY: "Joe Biden is being told what to do by the radicals running my former party, the same radicals trying to install him as their puppet president."

PATRICK LYNCH, PRESIDENT OF THE NEW YORK CITY POLICE BENEVOLENT ASSOCIATION: "The radical left doesn't really want better policing. They don't really care about making the justice system fairer. What they want is no policing."

RUDY GIULIANI, DONALD TRUMP'S PERSONAL LAWYER AND FORMER NEW YORK MAYOR: "These continuous riots in Democratic cities, gives you a good view of the future under Biden."

DAN SCAVINO, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF FOR COMMUNICATIONS: "While they call it chaos, President Trump calls it change."

U.S. HOUSE MINORITY LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY OF CALIFORNIA: "Four years ago, President Trump promised to be your voice. He kept that promise. But there's still so much more to do. The choice before you could not be clearer. Forward in freedom or backward in socialism. Forward in prosperity, or backward in poverty. Forward in personal liberty or backwards in more government control."

BEN CARSON, U.S. SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT: "We have a choice: Do we want big government that controls our lives from cradle to grave? Or do we believe in the power and wisdom of the people and their ability to self-govern with help from a limited federal government? Our president, Donald J. Trump, believes in the people. He is one of us. He makes promises, and he keeps them."

DANA WHITE, PRESIDENT OF MIXED MARTIAL ARTS PROMOTION COMPANY, THE ULTIMATE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP: "Make no mistake about it. We still have a long way to go. And that is why we need a leader, with President Trump's unique attributes, at this critical time."

U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP (excerpts ahead of delivery): "The Republican Party goes forward united, determined, and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, Independents, and anyone who believes in the Greatness of America and the righteous heart of the American People."

"This towering American spirit has prevailed over every challenge, and lifted us to the summit of human endeavor. At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas." "We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years."

"At the Democrat convention, you barely heard a word about their agenda. But that's not because they don't have one. It's because their agenda is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee."