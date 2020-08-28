German, U.S. share belief that NATO is an important alliance - Merkel
Germany and the United States share the belief that NATO is an important alliance for security policy, German Chancellor Merkel said on Friday when asked about her outlook for future cooperation with the United States following elections there.Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:54 IST
Germany and the United States share the belief that NATO is an important alliance for security policy, German Chancellor Merkel said on Friday when asked about her outlook for future cooperation with the United States following elections there. "I will work with any elected President of the United States," she told journalists at a news conference, adding that the two countries were guided by similar values and interests.
"It is natural that there are differences of opinion, but there are also things in common. Especially when it comes to NATO; I believe that we both believe that NATO is an important alliance for security policy, in which Germany participates."
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Merkel
- NATO
- German
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Merkel spoke to Erdogan, Greek PM on eastern Mediterranean
Coronavirus test blunder leaves possible Merkel successor red-faced
Stick to corona rules to make public life possible, says Merkel
Germany says Merkel did not speak to Belarus leader
Merkel: Belarusian govt must avoid violence and start national dialogue