New BJP entrant Annamalai booked for 'violating' lockdown restrictions
Annamalai had joined the BJP on August 25 at the party national headquarters in Delhi, asserting that he would work to bring the "nationalist spirit" to Tamil Nadu. He had described himself as a nationalist and claimed that BJP was the only party that doesn't have "dynastic politics, nepotism or sycophancy".PTI NVM APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH.PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:48 IST
Former IPS officer and new BJP entrant Kuppusamy Annamalai and four party leaders were booked on Friday by police for allegedly violating lockdown restrictions and unlawful assembly, a day after his maiden visit to the party office here. Annamalai had visited the party office in Siddhapudur area here on Thursday, during which more than 50 people, including party workers, accorded him a grand welcome, to the accompaniment of a band, police said.
BJP State vice-president Kanagasabhapathy, General secretary G K Selvakumar, Treasurer, S R Sekhar and district president, Nandakumar, among others, were present. Police said they had violated lockdown restrictions and traffic had also been held up for a while.
Hence they were booked under various sections of the IPC, including 143 (Unlawful Assembly), 341 (Wrongful restraint), 269 (negligence likely to spread infection of any disease and 285 (negligent conduct), police said. Annamalai had joined the BJP on August 25 at the party national headquarters in Delhi, asserting that he would work to bring the "nationalist spirit" to Tamil Nadu.
He had described himself as a nationalist and claimed that BJP was the only party that doesn't have "dynastic politics, nepotism or sycophancy".PTI NVM APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Siddhapudur
- Unlawful Assembly
- Delhi
- RAVINDRANATH
ALSO READ
UP CM seeks report after BJP MLA 'manhandled' by cops; SHO suspended, ASP (rural) transferred
BJP legislature party meeting underway in Jaipur
BJP to move no-confidence motion against Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan Assembly: Leader of Opposition.
BSP terms manhandling of BJP MLA in Aligarh 'worrying', demands 'proper' probe
BJP's Nishad files nomination for RS bypolls in UP