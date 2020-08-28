Left Menu
Situation won't change till the system is changed: Anna Hazare tells Delhi BJP president

On Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta's request to join the party's mass movement against the AAP government, social activist Anna Hazare said on Friday that there will no change till the system is changed so it won't matter even he comes to Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:57 IST
Social activist Anna Hazare. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

On Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta's request to join the party's mass movement against the AAP government, social activist Anna Hazare said on Friday that there will no change till the system is changed so it won't matter even he comes to Delhi. "I think it will bring no change till there is a change in the system so it won't matter even if I come to Delhi," Hazare wrote.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Monday wrote to social activist Anna Hazare, urging him to join his party's "mass movement" against the government led by AAP, which he alleged was the "new name of social, political and economic corruption". In his letter, Hazare said, "I am very disappointed with your letter. Your national party has been ruling the country for more than last six years and you claim to be the largest party of the country. This is unfortunate that you are seeking help from an 83-year-old man who is living in 10'12ft room, having no money and power."

"Many matters of Delhi government come under Central government like CBI, economic offences and business. The Prime Minister always claimed to take strong action against corruption. If the Delhi government is involved in corruption, then why is your government not taking any action against them? Or those promises to fight against corruption were shallow?" he asked. Hazare said that he has nothing to do with any party or position. He stages protests for the welfare of villages, society and country.

He said he does not feel any party in India could give a bright future to India. "A protest was held in 2011 in Delhi against corrupt government. Then your party came to power in 2014 with the promise to free the country from corruption. But nothing changed even after that. I feel there is no party in the country which can give a bright future to India," he said. (ANI)

