UP Cong leader demands expulsion of Ghulam Nabi Azad from party
Congress leader Naseeb Pathan in Uttar Pradesh on Friday said the party should expel Ghulam Nabi Azad who is among 23 signatories to a letter which called for an overhaul of the organization. "As he has broken party's discipline, he should be made 'azad' and expelled from the party," he added.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-08-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 00:20 IST
Congress leader Naseeb Pathan in Uttar Pradesh on Friday said the party should expel Ghulam Nabi Azad who is among 23 signatories to a letter which called for an overhaul of the organization. Twenty-three Congress leaders wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking an active and full-time party leadership among other organizational changes.
"When in CWC meeting party chief Sonia Gandhi said that she was hurt by his letter but now it all ended. Even after that, he talked to the media and posted on Facebook the next day," Pathan, who was party MLC between 2004 and 2016, told PTI-Bhasha. "As he has broken party's discipline, he should be made 'azad' and expelled from the party," he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghulam Nabi Azad
- Sonia Gandhi
- Uttar Pradesh
- Congress
ALSO READ
Our victory that Congress will have full-time president after six months, party chief should be elected: Ghulam Nabi Azad
After Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Ghulam Nabi Azad says he will quit party if found colluding with BJP: Sources.
CWC meet: Sonia Gandhi refers to letter by Ghulam Nabi Azad, others while offering to quit, say sources.
Asaduddin Owaisi jibes Ghulam Nabi Azad, says anybody opposing Congress is labelled BJP's 'B-team'
Right after CWC meet, Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, others meet at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence