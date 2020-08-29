Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Cong leader demands expulsion of Ghulam Nabi Azad from party

A Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh on Friday said the party should expel Ghulam Nabi Azad who is among 23 signatories to a letter which called for an overhaul of the organisation. "As he has broken the party's discipline, he should be made 'azad' and expelled from the party," he added. Earlier in the day, Pathan had released a video on social media over the matter.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-08-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 01:01 IST
UP Cong leader demands expulsion of Ghulam Nabi Azad from party
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ghulamazad)

A Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh on Friday said the party should expel Ghulam Nabi Azad who is among 23 signatories to a letter which called for an overhaul of the organization. Twenty-three Congress leaders wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking an active and full-time party leadership among other organizational changes.

"In the CWC meeting, party chief Sonia Gandhi said that she was hurt by his letter but now the issue was over. Even after that, he talked to the media and posted on Facebook the next day," Naseeb Pathan, who was party MLC between 2004 and 2016, told PTI-Bhasha. "As he has broken the party's discipline, he should be made 'azad' and expelled from the party," he added.

Earlier in the day, Pathan had released a video on social media over the matter. "You know you (Azad) got 320 votes in the assembly when you contested for the first time. After that, you went everywhere as nominated. It's not appropriate to say such things about the party," he said.

When contacted, the party's media coordinator Lalan Kumar said, "I am aware of this statement but I am not well." This is not the first time that Pathan has given a statement against Azad. After the 2017 assembly polls, he had said that Azad, who was UP Congress in-charge at that time, should take responsibility for the party's poor show in the elections and resign.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers

Why women may face less severe COVID-19 symptoms than men decoded

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Father of England all-rounder Stokes diagnosed with brain cancer

England all-rounder Ben Stokes father Ged has said he was diagnosed with brain cancer in January after a trip to South Africa to watch his son play in the four-test series. Ged, a former New Zealand rugby league player, was admitted to hosp...

U.S. executes fifth federal prisoner after 17-year pause

The U.S. government executed Keith Nelson, a convicted child murderer, on Friday afternoon in its fifth execution since it resumed capital punishment this summer after a 17-year hiatus and despite a ruling the lethal injections violated U.S...

Volunteers are new face of disaster recovery in United States

Travis Maher, a 46-year-old Texas firefighter, knew the drill on Monday when he was told to prepare for possible waterborne rescues and assess damages to homes caused by Hurricane Laura.In 20 years as a volunteer with disaster recovery grou...

Nations exporting terrorism attempting to paint themselves as victims of terror: EAM

Taking a dig at Pakistan, External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar on Friday said that countries that have turned the production of terrorists into a primary export have attempted to paint themselves as victims of terror. 19 years from th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020