Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Cong leader demands Ghulam Nabi Azad's expulsion from party

A Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh has said the party should expel Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was among the 23 signatories to a letter that called for an overhaul of the organisation.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-08-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 10:02 IST
UP Cong leader demands Ghulam Nabi Azad's expulsion from party

A Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh has said the party should expel Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was among the 23 signatories to a letter that called for an overhaul of the organisation. The 23 Congress leaders wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking an active and full-time leadership of the grand old party among other organisational changes.

"At the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, party chief Sonia Gandhi said she was hurt by the letter but now the issue is over. Even after that, he (Azad) spoke to the media and posted about it on Facebook the next day," Naseeb Pathan, who was a party MLC between 2004 and 2016, told PTI-Bhasha on Friday. "As he has broken the party's discipline, he should be made 'azad' (free) and expelled from the party," he said.

Pathan also released a video on social media over the matter. "You know you (Azad) got 320 votes in the Assembly when you contested for the first time. After that, you went everywhere as nominated. It is not appropriate to say such things about the party," he said.

When contacted, Congress's media coordinator in Uttar Pradesh Lalan Kumar said, "I am aware of this statement but I am not well." This is not the first time that Pathan has come out with a statement against Azad. After the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, he had said Azad, who was the AICC in-charge of the state at that time, should take responsibility for the party's poor show in the election and resign.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus leader cites alleged NATO threat to shore up rule

Belarus authoritarian leader accused NATO on Friday of hatching aggressive plans and threatened neighbors Lithuania and Poland with counter-sanctions as he sought to shore up his 26-year rule amid weeks of demonstrations against his reelect...

Malaysia extends ban on foreign tourists

Malaysia has extended its pandemic movement restrictions including a ban on foreign tourists until the end of the year. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address late Friday that global cases have been rising and the count...

Rays blank Marlins, break scoreless tie in eighth

Yandy Diaz broke up a scoreless game with an RBI single in the eighth inning, lifting the Tampa Bay Rays to a 2-0 win over the host Miami Marlins on Friday night. The Rays have won 16 of their last 19 games.Miami has lost two straight games...

Black lawmakers reflect on civil rights then, and now

The nation is once again at a crossroads over racial inequity, marking the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.s I Have a Dream Speech, yet torn apart by the Black Lives Matter protests against the police shooting of another ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020