Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat tests positive for COVID-19

Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bansidhar Bhagat on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 29-08-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 13:53 IST
BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bansidhar Bhagat on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19. The BJP leader informed about his health on the social media platform this morning.

"I was tested yesterday for the coronavirus in which my test report came positive. I appeal to all party functionaries and activists, whoever has come in contact with me in the last week, please get yourself tested for the virus. With the blessings of all of you, I will return soon," he tweeted. Notably, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, his wife Amrita Rawat and 21 others, including members of his family and staff were also tested positive for coronavirus last month.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttarakhand at present has 5,502 active cases of COVID-19. A total of 12,124 have so far been cured and 239 have died after contracting the lethal infection. (ANI)

