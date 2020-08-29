Left Menu
PTI | Cairo | Updated: 29-08-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 18:24 IST
UN expresses concern over 'dramatic turn' in Libya crisis

The United Nations on Saturday voiced alarm over what it called “a dramatic turn of events” in Libya's civil war, after a power struggle between leaders of the Tripoli-based government surfaced in the wake of anti-corruption protests. “Libya is witnessing a dramatic turn of events that underlines the urgent need to return to a full and inclusive political process,” the U.N. support mission in Libya said.

Protests over deteriorating economic conditions erupted earlier this week in the capital and elsewhere in western Libya, which is controlled by forces loyal to the U.N.-supported government. In Tripoli, local militia allied with the government opened fire on the demonstrators using rifles and truck-mounted guns, and abducted some of the protesters.

Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and his interior minister, Fathi Bashaga, initially accused “outlawed infiltrators” over the violence. The prime minister also said the protesters “did not obtain necessary permits” for their rally and described their demonstrations as “riots.” However on Friday, Sarraj suspended Bashaga and referred him to an administrative investigation after the interior minister accused a government-allied militia of attacking the peaceful protesters in Tripoli this week. Bashaga, who was excluded from two high-profile military and security meetings in the capital over the past few days, quickly responded. He said in a statement he accepted the premier's decision but demanded a public and live questioning “to expose the facts” of the incident.

The U.N. mission in Libya said it was still concerned about “the excessive use of force against demonstrators as well as the arbitrary arrest of a number of civilians.” It did not say how many people were detained. Over the past two days, militias sealed off main streets and roads to prevent the demonstrators from reaching Tripoli's Martyrs Square, the epicenter of the protests, according to two residents who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear reprisals.

A group of women however protested in the city center before being dispersed. Two women were wounded and four others were arrested, according to the protest movement, known as “Hirak Aug. 23.” The movement called for civil disobedience until achieving their demands that include handing over power to the Supreme Judicial Council to work towards presidential and parliamentary elections. Protests also spread to the southern town of Sabah and the eastern town of Quba, both under the control of rival east-based Libyan forces led by Khalifa Hifter.

