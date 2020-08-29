Raj BJP demands Cong govt fulfill farmers' demands
BJP state president Satish Poonia demanded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot issue a ''white paper'' on various public interest issues, including power bill waiver, farmer loan waiver and continuation of unemployment allowance Poonia told reporters that farmers across the state are "upset" and a Kisan Sangh movement has been going on in Jodhpur for the last 25 days.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-08-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 21:04 IST
The Rajasthan BJP on Saturday targeted the ruling Congress in the state alleging that farmers and youth are upset due to its "anti-people policies". BJP state president Satish Poonia demanded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot issue a ''white paper'' on various public interest issues, including power bill waiver, farmer loan waiver and continuation of unemployment allowance
Poonia told reporters that farmers across the state are "upset" and a Kisan Sangh movement has been going on in Jodhpur for the last 25 days. Referring to the death of a protestor, Poonia said it raises a question mark on the conduct of the government and the chief minister in his constituency. He said Gehlot praises the public welfare schemes of his government but there is nothing on the ground. "Now, it is necessary that the chief minister bring the schemes on the ground from the paper so that the farmers and the common people can be benefitted," Poonia said
He demanded that the state government fulfill BJP's demands of waiving four months' electricity bill during the COVID-19 period, complete farmer loan waiver, continue unemployment allowance and improve law and order.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Satish Poonia
- Congress
- Rajasthan
- Ashok Gehlot
- Jodhpur
- Kisan Sangh
ALSO READ
Pak's Independence Day is Black Day for Balochistan: Baloch People's Congress president
Ashok Gehlot to move confidence motion in Rajasthan assembly
Rajasthan Assembly Session begins
Crucial session of Rajasthan Assembly begins
Rajasthan's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal tables proposal for trust vote in state assembly.