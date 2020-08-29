Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj BJP demands Cong govt fulfill farmers' demands

BJP state president Satish Poonia demanded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot issue a ''white paper'' on various public interest issues, including power bill waiver, farmer loan waiver and continuation of unemployment allowance Poonia told reporters that farmers across the state are "upset" and a Kisan Sangh movement has been going on in Jodhpur for the last 25 days.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-08-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 21:04 IST
Raj BJP demands Cong govt fulfill farmers' demands

The Rajasthan BJP on Saturday targeted the ruling Congress in the state alleging that farmers and youth are upset due to its "anti-people policies". BJP state president Satish Poonia demanded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot issue a ''white paper'' on various public interest issues, including power bill waiver, farmer loan waiver and continuation of unemployment allowance

Poonia told reporters that farmers across the state are "upset" and a Kisan Sangh movement has been going on in Jodhpur for the last 25 days. Referring to the death of a protestor, Poonia said it raises a question mark on the conduct of the government and the chief minister in his constituency.  He said Gehlot praises the public welfare schemes of his government but there is nothing on the ground. "Now, it is necessary that the chief minister bring the schemes on the ground from the paper so that the farmers and the common people can be benefitted," Poonia said

He demanded that the state government fulfill BJP's demands of waiving four months' electricity bill during the COVID-19 period, complete farmer loan waiver, continue unemployment allowance and improve law and order.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

HUA Ministry calls meeting with metro corporations on Sept 1 to finalise SOPs

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has called a meeting with all managing directors of metro rail corporations on September 1 to finalise the standard operating procedures SOPs for the functioning of metro trains allowed under the...

Yankees reinstate 2B LeMahieu from injured list

The New York Yankees reinstated second baseman DJ LeMahieu from the injured list prior to Saturdays game with the visiting New York Mets. LeMahieu was leading the American League with a .411 batting average when he landed on the IL with a s...

Former Trail Blazers star Robinson dies at 53

Former NBA All-Star and Sixth Man of the Year Clifford Robinson has died at the age of 53. Known for his trademark headband, Robinson played the first eight seasons of his 19-year NBA career 1989-2007 with the Portland Trail Blazers.His dea...

YouTube tests Picture-In-Picture mode for iOS: Report

The Apple iPad users have had the Picture-in-Picture feature around iOS 9 which launched in 2015. However,iPhone users have only begun seeing PiP in action since the launch of the iOS 14 betas a few months back. And as per a new report, You...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020