Raj governor urges migrants to contribute to state's development

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday urged migrants to become partners in the holistic development of the state

He interacted with migrants living in Britain through a video conference. "Rajasthan is your home. You are all native of the state. You have your roots here. You should contribute towards the development of your motherland. Together we have to do a lot for this state," Mishra said. The governor asked migrants to visit Raj Bhawan when they come to the state.. Britain's MPs Virendra Sharma and Sandeep Verma also participated in the dialogue

Mishra wished for peace, unity and prosperity on the occasion of Moharram. Mishra said that Moharram is the beginning of the Islamic New Year so people should follow the path of sacrifice, dedication and truth by remembering the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the prophet of Islam.