Shivraj Singh meets National Sports and Adventure Award recipients from MP

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met National Sports and Adventure Award 2020-winning athletes and coach from Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Chouhan met Mallakhamba coach Yogesh Malviya, and para swimmer Satendra Singh yesterday.

"It is a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh that the state's Yogesh Malviya has been awarded the Dronacharya award for Mallakhamba, he is the first coach from the state to receive this award. Further, divyang swimmer Satendra Singh has also brought fame to the state. He has been awarded the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award," Chouhan said. He also announced a prize of Rs 10 and five lakh, for Malviya and Singh, respectively at the meeting.

The athlete thanked the chief minister for his encouragement and urged him to focus on developing sports facilities in the state. Yogesh Malviya, the Malkhamba coach, also thanked the chief minister and also the Centre for including it in the list of sports for the first. (ANI)