Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands gather in Israel for anti-Netanyahu weekly rallies

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated Saturday in Jerusalem in a continuation of summer-long weekend rallies demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces a corruption trial and accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis. Netanyahu's governing coalition temporarily survived collapse this week after an agreement with “alternate prime minister” Benny Gantz, his rival and main coalition partner, to delay a budget vote until December.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-08-2020 07:24 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 07:24 IST
Thousands gather in Israel for anti-Netanyahu weekly rallies

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated Saturday in Jerusalem in a continuation of summer-long weekend rallies demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces a corruption trial and accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis. Smaller protests also took part in other parts in Israel, including overpasses and outside Netanyahu's private house in the upscale town of Caesaria.

At the main rally in Jerusalem, protesters gathered at the entrance of the city and marched to Netanyahu's official residence, holding Israeli flags and black flags symbolizing one of the protest movements. “Enough with Division!” and “This is not politics, this is crime” read some of the placards. Netanyahu's governing coalition temporarily survived collapse this week after an agreement with “alternate prime minister” Benny Gantz, his rival and main coalition partner, to delay a budget vote until December. If the two coalition partners had failed to agree on delaying the budget's approval, the government would have collapsed and Israel would have gone to its fourth general elections in less than two years.

Netanyahu of the Likud party and Gantz' Blue and White formed the coalition in May after three inconclusive elections, but differences between the two remain. The coronavirus crisis is fueling the protest movement. After controlling the virus in its first stages in the spring, Israel reopened its economy too fast in May, leading to a spike of cases.

Israel is struggling with a number of confirmed infections exceeding 113,000 cases and the death toll is approaching 1,000. Business owners, day-to-day workers and smaller, vulnerable entrepreneurs who were hard hit by the pandemic-triggered closures take part in anti-Netanyahu demonstrations. The unemployment rate is hovering over 20%.

Netanyahu's three corruption cases also have added momentum to the protests. Last year, he was charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Many protesters say Netanyahu shouldn't serve as a prime minister at a time when he is on trial for serious charges.

In January, his trial will move to a witness phase with three sessions a week..

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Bogaerts, bullpen lift BoSox to 5-3 win over Nats

Xander Bogaerts belted a three-run homer as the host Boston Red Sox overcame a five-hit performance from Trea Turner in their 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday. Kevin Pillar added a solo shot and Alex Verdugo had two hit...

Tennis-Medvedev has no concerns about U.S. Open COVID precautions

Russias Daniil Medvedev had no doubts about playing this years U.S. Open in New York despite the novel coronavirus pandemic causing several high-profile players to withdraw from both sides of the draw. The world number five is the third see...

Kimbrel's wild night gives Reds win over Cubs in Game 2

Nick Castellanos scored the winning run on a wild pitch, as the Cincinnati Reds scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-5 walk-off victory to earn a doubleheader split against the visiting Chicago Cubs on Saturday night. Down 4-1 ...

Trump to visit Kenosha amid protests over shooting of African-American man

Washington US, Aug 30 ANISputnik US President Donald Trump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on September 1 to meet with local law enforcement and assess the damage caused due to the unrest following the shooting of an African-American man, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020