Japan's ruling LDP to hold leadership vote on Sept. 14 to pick Abe successor - Jiji
Abe, Japan's longest-serving premier, said on Friday he was resigning due to a worsening of a chronic illness, paving the way for an LDP leadership election. The LDP president is virtually guaranteed of being prime minister because of the party's majority in the lower house of parliament.Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-08-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 09:45 IST
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will vote on Sept. 14 to select a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Jiji news agency reported on Monday. Abe, Japan's longest-serving premier, said on Friday he was resigning due to a worsening of a chronic illness, paving the way for an LDP leadership election.
The LDP president is virtually guaranteed of being prime minister because of the party's majority in the lower house of parliament.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shinzo Abe
- Liberal Democratic Party
- Japan
- COVID-19