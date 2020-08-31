Left Menu
Trump adviser Kushner says U.S. can maintain Israel's military edge while helping UAE

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 18:06 IST
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner said on Monday that the United States could maintain Israel's qualitative military edge while advancing its relations with the United Arab Emirates.

Kushner also said Palestinians should come to the negotiating table. He made his comments after landing in Abu Dhabi airport, after making the first official Israeli flight from Tel Aviv to the UAE.

