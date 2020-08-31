Left Menu
Development News Edition

TDP chief, general secretary are non-residents of Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP

YSRCP MLA and party spokesperson Ambati Rambabu criticised Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and called its chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh who is party's National General Secretary as non residents of Andhra Pradesh.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 31-08-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 19:30 IST
TDP chief, general secretary are non-residents of Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP
YSRCP MLA and party spokesperson Ambati Rambabu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

YSRCP MLA and party spokesperson Ambati Rambabu criticised Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and called its chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh who is party's National General Secretary as non residents of Andhra Pradesh. At a press conference, Rambabu came down heavily on TDP and took a dig at its Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh.

He said "Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh are confined to Hyderabad. Chandrababu Naidu sits in Zoom meetings, Lokesh keeps on tweeting. But they won't come to Andhra Pradesh. They are non residents of the state. TDP has been a failed Opposition party. Though a section of media is promoting the opposition party, the TDP is not on the minds of people." Ambati Rambabu alleged that the pro-TDP media is not speaking of welfare schemes taken up by YS Jaganmohan Reddy government. In fact the Chief Minister has been implementing highest number of welfare schemes in the country. The YSRCP govt has distributed Rs 60,000 crore to 4.5 crore beneficiaries directly through the welfare schemes. Meanwhile Rs 4,000 crore has been saved through reverse tendering of projects, he said.

Rambabu claimed that the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government is serious about attacks on Dalits. He said that the accused in Dalit attack cases are immediately arrested. The Chief Minister himself warned that those who attack Dalits will be strongly punished. Yet, Chandrababu Naidu and pro-TDP media are making malicious propaganda against the Jagan government, he said. The MLA from Sattenapalli constituency Ambati Rambabu responded to allegations of illegal mining against him. He said that he is ready for any kind of inquiry, be it by the state police or the CBI.

He alleged that those who filed PIL against him are mining cheaters and said illegal mining case was filed against those persons who are now making allegations against him. Rambabu said that he won't be afraid of baseless allegations, and will file a defamation suit against those who are engaged in false propaganda against him. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

The Latest: WHO survey finds virus disrupts health services

The UN health agency says a new survey found that 90 per cent of countries that responded reported fallout from COVID-19 on the provision of other health care services like immunization, family planning services, and cancer and cardiovascul...

Rest in Peace Pranab Mukherjee: 7-day state mourning

Seven days state mourning will be observed throughout the country from August 31 to September 6 as a mark of respect to former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday, the government informed here. As a mark of respect to the ...

Ex-WIFA office-bearer Wali Mohammad dead

Wali Mohammad, a former office-bearer of the Western India Football Association WIFA died in Akola on Monday. He was 75.Wali died at a private hospital in Akola in Vidarbha on Monday morning, Shaikh Gani, an office-bearer of the Akola Distr...

Govt announces 7-day state mourning on Pranab Mukherjee's death

The government on Monday announced a seven-day state mourning following the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee. In a statement, the home ministry said that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, state mourning will be obser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020