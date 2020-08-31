Odisha CM Patnaik expresses grief at demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed grief at the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday. Patnaik has described Mukherjee as an "illustrious son of India" and said, "his demise brings an end to glorious life".

"Late Mukherjee had vast knowledge on almost all the issues and was insightful, prudent and balanced in all his approach to life. He had a distinguished political career and was respected and loved by all sections of society for his judicious decisions and unparalleled experience in governance. He will always be remembered for his exceptional ability to forge consensus on national issues," Patnaik said in an official statement. The Chief Minister has conveyed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family.

Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84. (ANI)