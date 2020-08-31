Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Africa's ANC decides officials charged with graft must step aside

Ramaphosa told an ANC news conference on Monday that the party's National Executive Committee also decided that officials convicted of corruption should resign from leadership positions. The ANC will put in place a mechanism for leaders to make regular declarations of financial interests, and guidelines will be developed on ANC leaders and their families doing business with government and public entities, Ramaphosa added.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:06 IST
S.Africa's ANC decides officials charged with graft must step aside
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South Africa's governing party executive decided at a weekend meeting that party officials formally charged with corruption and other serious crimes must step aside from their posts, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

The African National Congress (ANC) has been buffeted in recent weeks by reports of graft during the coronavirus crisis, with state investigators probing irregularities in government tenders worth 5 billion rand ($297 million). Ramaphosa, who replaced scandal-plagued Jacob Zuma as ANC leader more than two and a half years ago, has staked his reputation on rooting out graft but has found it hard to make much progress given deep divisions in his fractured party.

But, stung by allegations of graft during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ramaphosa wrote to ANC members earlier this month saying its "leaders stand accused of corruption" and that the ANC "does stand as accused number one". Ramaphosa told an ANC news conference on Monday that the party's National Executive Committee also decided that officials convicted of corruption should resign from leadership positions.

The ANC will put in place a mechanism for leaders to make regular declarations of financial interests, and guidelines will be developed on ANC leaders and their families doing business with government and public entities, Ramaphosa added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana Governor,CM, party leaders condole Mukherjee's death

Eds updating with condolences by Telangana Governor and BJP, Congress leaders Hyderabad, Aug 31 PTITelangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan andChief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday expressed their condolences over the demi...

Learnt a lot from Pranab Da, he brought distinction to every post he held: Sonia in her condolence message

Expressing great shock over the demise of former President Pranabh Mukherjee, party president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said she learnt a lot from the Congress veteran, who brought distinction to every post he held. Mukherjee, 84, died in an a...

Sushant case: Rhea Chakraborty questioned for 8 hours by CBI

The CBI on Monday questioned actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik for more than eight hours in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a police official said. This was the fourth straight day of questioning of Rhea C...

ITFC and IsDB to support Institut Pasteur de Dakar’s COVID-19 research program

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC ITFC-IDB.org and the Islamic Development Bank IsDB, are to support Institut Pasteur de Dakar IPD based in Senegal with medical equipment and biomedical research in the fight against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020