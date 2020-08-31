Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian court bars Navalny's candidate from local elections

A Russian court has barred a candidate promoted by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in the last video before his sudden illness from running for a seat on the city council in Novosibirsk, Siberia, Navalny's team said on Monday.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 22:51 IST
Russian court bars Navalny's candidate from local elections
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Russian court has barred a candidate promoted by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in the last video before his sudden illness from running for a seat on the city council in Novosibirsk, Siberia, Navalny's team said on Monday. "We learned today that a court had barred our candidate (Daniil) Markelov from elections," Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said in the video, published on YouTube.

Navalny filmed the video promoting Novosibirsk opposition candidates during his trip to Siberia, days before he collapsed on his flight back to Moscow. The local election is scheduled for Sept. 13. His allies published the footage on Monday and it was viewed nearly half a million times in the hours after its release.

"One of the most prosperous cities in the world could be here but a Russian panel ghetto grew instead," Navalny said in the video, referring to concrete panels used in Russia since the Soviet era for building multi-storey apartment blocks. "Our goal is to free the capital of Siberia from the occupiers," he said.

Markelov had been expected to run against local developer Alexei Dzhulai from the ruling United Russia party. United Russia's local office could not be immediately reached for comment. Navalny is in a medically-induced coma in a Berlin hospital, which said its initial medical examination pointed to poisoning, though Russian doctors who had treated Navalny in a Siberian hospital have contradicted that diagnosis.

The regional court withdrew Markelov's registration as candidate after finding that two of 121 signatures in his support were invalid, Markelov said. He told Reuters he would appeal the decision in the Russian supreme court.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

France's new COVID-19 infections shot up by 50% in August

Frances new COVID-19 infections surged by almost 50 in August, which recorded the highest monthly tally since the beginning of the outbreak earlier this year, while hospitalisations for the disease seem to be creeping up again.The countrys ...

Macron arrives in Lebanon after new PM named under French pressure

Frances President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beirut hours after Lebanese leaders named diplomat Mustapha Adib as the new prime minister on Monday under French pressure, and will press for reforms aimed at dragging the Middle East nation out...

UAE: UN court doesn't have jurisdiction in Qatar dispute

The United Arab Emirates asserted Monday that the U.N.s highest court does not have jurisdiction in a case brought by Qatar alleging discrimination against Qatar and Qatari citizens amid a boycott by four Arab nations. Lawyers for the UAE w...

'Nation mourns one of its worthiest sons': Leaders across party lines condole Mukherjee's death

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders across the political spectrum on Monday condoled the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee, hailing him as a scholar par excellence who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020