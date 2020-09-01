Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maken accuses BJP of using probe agencies for its political benefits

He held a meeting with party leaders at the state Congress headquarters to take their feedback. Maken said the party would present its achievement of fulfilling manifesto promises and other things before the people of the state on October 2.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-09-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 00:50 IST
Maken accuses BJP of using probe agencies for its political benefits

Congress national general secretary and the party's Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken on Monday accused the BJP of using investigative agencies for its own political benefits. Earlier in the day, the BJP alleged that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust received donations from organisations linked to Mehul Choksi, Rana Kapoor, Jignesh Shah and Zakir Naik, all of whom are being probed under money laundering charges.

Replying to a question on the BJP's demand of a probe by the Enforcement Directorate in donations received by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Maken said, "We have seen in Rajasthan and in other states that BJP is using ED and CBI for its own political benefits." "The ED doesn't come first. If anyone knows the law, ED comes when discrepancies, if there is any, found by any other agency. It has to be identified and proved by any other agency and then only ED comes,” he said. Meanwhile, he expressed satisfaction over the state government's work progress, saying that it has achieved 60-70 per cent points of manifesto.

"Ministers have submitted department wise reports on promises made in the manifesto. I am happy and satisfied. If any government achieves 60-70 percent of its manifesto, then I understand that it is a good speed," Maken told reporters at a press conference here. He held a meeting with party leaders at the state Congress headquarters to take their feedback.

Maken said the party would present its achievement of fulfilling manifesto promises and other things before the people of the state on October 2. He said that it was decided that district in-charge ministers will visit their respective district once in a month to hold a meeting with local leaders and party workers, and submit a report to the party headquarters in Jaipur.

"I along with the state party chief will also hold a meeting every month here to discuss the report and feedback submitted by district incharge ministers for taking decisions to strengthen the organisation," Maken said. On Tuesday, leaders of six organisational districts of Jaipur division of the party will take part in a meeting for better coordination between the government and the organisation.

Similarly, a meeting will be held in Ajmer division on Wednesday. Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said achievements mentioned by the ministers will be matched with the manifesto promises and they will be presented before the people on October 2.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Phillies add another arm to bullpen in Phelps

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-handed reliever David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers shortly before Mondays trade deadline, according to several media reports. The Phillies will send the Brewers three low-level prospects in exch...

Congress leaders recall Pranab Mukherjee's contribution, describe him Bhisham Pitamah, guardian of party

Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Kamal Nath, Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma and Salman Khurshid paid glowing tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee saying his demise has left a deep vacuum i...

Protesters await Macron as he meets leading Lebanese singer Fairouz

French President Emmanuel Macron began his trip to Beirut on Monday by visiting Fairouz, one of the Arab worlds most famous singers whose haunting voice has been Lebanons soundtrack from its glamorous heyday through its conflicts and latest...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open on Monday times ET GMT-4. The Grand Slam, the second this year after Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was postponed, is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic 160...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020