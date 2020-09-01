Japan's Suga to hold news conference on Wednesday

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, widely seen as a top contender to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, will hold a news conference at 5:00 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Wednesday, a notice at the ruling party headquarters said on Tuesday.

Abe announced on Friday he was resigning because of poor health, his long-running battle with ulcerative colitis ending his tenure as Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

Suga has not officially announced that he will run for the Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election. The president of the LDP is virtually assured of being prime minister because of the party's majority in parliament's lower house.