Left Menu
Development News Edition

Who's next? Abe's party maneuvers to pick Japan's next PM

Here are the three candidates, who have either announced their intention to run or are expected to do so: Yoshihide Suga: Japan's top government spokesman and Abe's longtime right-hand man, the 71-year-old Suga has emerged as the favorite among ruling party heavyweights.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 01-09-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 16:41 IST
Who's next? Abe's party maneuvers to pick Japan's next PM

With Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announcing his plans to step down due to health reasons, members of his ruling party are furiously maneuvering ahead of an internal vote that will ultimately decide his successor. Executives of Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party met Tuesday and decided that the September 14 vote for party leader — and with it almost assuredly prime minister — will be limited to lawmakers and not broader members of the party.

Some younger lawmakers had called for the latter to be included in order to make the process more open and democratic. Whoever is chosen will fill in for the rest of Abe's term, until September 2021.

The next prime minister will face a number of challenges, including the ongoing fight against COVID-19, managing the Tokyo Olympics that has been postponed to next summer, setting Japan's security policy in the face of an increasingly assertive China, and dealing with the results are of the presidential election in the US, Japan's key ally. Here are the three candidates, who have either announced their intention to run or are expected to do so: Yoshihide Suga: Japan's top government spokesman and Abe's longtime right-hand man, the 71-year-old Suga has emerged as the favorite among ruling party heavyweights. Suga has been pegged by the party secretary general as the best caretaker who can ensure the continuation of Abe's policies.

The son of a farmer in the northern prefecture of Akita, Suga is a self-made politician, rare in Japan's largely hereditary world of politics. As chief cabinet secretary, Suga is a policy coordinator and advisor to Abe. He is also the public face of Abe's government, doing twice-daily televised media briefings.

He's become known as “Uncle Reiwa” after he was tasked with unveiling the new imperial era name for Emperor Naruhito last year. Suga has been a loyal supporter of Abe since his first stint as prime minister from 2006-2007 and helped his return to power in 2012. Suga had previously denied that he would run, but on Monday simply told reporters he would not comment.

Fumio Kishida: Abe's foreign minister from 2012-2017, the 63-year-old Kishida had once been considered the party's preferred choice to become the next prime minister. His status has slipped, however, after he was seen as fumbling some of the party's response to the coronavirus in his role as policy chief.

In formally announcing his candidacy Tuesday, Kishida said he would be a leader who listens to the voices of the people — something Abe has been criticized for not doing enough. A low-key lawmaker from Hiroshima with somewhat dovish stance on security issues, he has been less supportive of Abe's longtime push to rewrite Japan's war-renouncing Constitution.

Kishida struck a 2015 settlement with South Korea on “comfort women,” victims of Japan's wartime sexual abuse. Kishida in 2017 helped arrange then-President Barack Obama's visit to Hiroshima, a first for a serving American leader. Shigeru Ishiba: A former defense minister seen as Abe's archrival within the party, the 63-year-old Ishiba is the public's favorite for the next prime minister in media surveys.

Ishiba's vocal criticism of Abe, however, has hurt his popularity among ruling party lawmakers. Ishiba has criticised Abe's rule as autocratic and raised concerns about growing poverty. A soft-spoken banker-turned-politician, Ishiba is known as a defense hawk and says Japan should have stronger military capability within the current constitutional limitations.

In addition to defense minister, Ishiba has also held top ministry posts in agriculture and local revitalization. He lost to Abe twice in party elections in 2012 and 2018..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

China suspends barley imports from Australia's largest grain exporter

China said on Tuesday it had suspended barley imports from Australias largest grain exporter, a ruling that threatens to inflame bilateral tensions. Chinas General Administration of Customs said barley shipments from CBH Grain would be halt...

Moderate flash flood risk in Karnataka, Kerala, J-K: CWC

The Central Water Commission CWC issued a moderate flood forecast on Tuesday, for south-west Kerala and adjoining south interior and coastal areas of Karnataka for the next 24 hours. A similar risk has been predicted over the watershed of W...

Will convert a floor of our home into museum-cum-library in Pranab Mukherjee’s memory: Abhijit

Former President Pranab Mukherjees son Abhijit, a former parliamentarian, Tuesday said he plans to convert one floor of their house in West Bengals Jangipur into a museum-cum-library in the memory of the departed leader. Abhijit also said h...

Germany sees economy recovering faster than expected in 2020

Germany expects the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to be less severe this year than originally feared, but sluggish foreign demand is likely to weaken the rebound in Europes largest economy next year. Presenting the go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020